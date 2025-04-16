Pop Culture

Dandy Celebs Celebrate The Costume Institute’s New Exhibition

Dandy Dolls Teyana Taylor, Janelle Monaé & Other Stars Celebrate The Costume Institute’s New Exhibition In Extravagant Ensembles

Published on April 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Vogue
Source: Tyler Mitchell/ Vogue

Things are looking quite dandy for a number of your fave celebs who stepped out in dazzling designer duds to honor the Costume Institute’s newest display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Vogue teamed up with GQ to gather a star-studded cast of actors, musicians, designers, models, athletes, and more to celebrate Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, the new exhibition at The Met.

The group’s fly photos were taken by Tyler Mitchell and shot just ahead of the Met Gala on May 5, with fashion direction by the iconic Law Roach.

“It’s not just a dream realized; it’s a historic moment,” said Mitchell of working with both Roach and the celebs. “It’s the kind of work we all strive toward.”

The group of dandy celebs featured included vintage collector Lana Turner, Spike Lee, model and actor Daryl Dismond, and iconic designer Dapper Dan.

Vogue
Source: Tyler Mitchell/ Vogue

Also featured was Ayo Edebiri…

Vogue
Source: Tyler Mitchell/ Vogue

and skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, basketball player A’ja Wilson, and football player Justin Jefferson.

Vogue
Source: Tyler Mitchell/Vogue

For Teyana Taylor, who was profiled alongside fellow Dandy doll Janelle Monaé, she gushed about her love of her suits over baaawdy-baring dresses fans love to see her sport.

“If I absolutely have to put on a dress, then I put on a dress—but something about a suit just feels so powerful.”

The publication also highlighted Columbia professor Monica Miller, curator of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition, who spoke about focusing on Black dandyism.

And while Vogue and GQ’s gaggle of stars had a variety of definitions for dandyism, ranging from “Black expression” to confidence and “tailoring everything to that body…”

Miller categorized it this way:

“The kind of dictionary definition of dandyism is somebody who studies above all else to dress elegantly and fashionably. When the Dandy is black, we get to see the Dandy as a figure that really encapsulates a kind of Matrix of identity, race, gender, class, sexuality, and sometimes nation.”

What do YOU think about these stars getting dazzled and dandy for Vogue and GQ?

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

For Your Viewing Pleasure News

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Second Round Of No Kings Protests Sweep The U.S.

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

Hip-Hop Wired
African American couple arguing at home, woman turning away with protest

Girl… #7 Is A Whole Sermon — Red Flags You’re Dating An Emotional Vampire

MadameNoire

Eras, Egos & Evolution: Breaking Down The Laila Ali & Claressa Shields Beef

Global Grind

Yes Day, Gen Zalpha's Newest Beauty Brand, Is a Must For Tweens & Teens

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

A Toast To Black Hollywood
20 Items

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

Tyler Perry speaks at Madea's Destination Wedding ATL Special Screening

Tyler Perry Says Derek Dixon ‘Needs Help’ Amid Sexual Assault Claims & $260M Lawsuit

Cardi B "Am I The Drama" Meet And Greet

Formula Feeding Brand Bobbie Defends ‘Wonderful Mom’ Cardi B Amid Copious Criticism, Rapper Responds—’Y’all Ain’t Stopping No Bags!’

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020

Kimmy Kakes Kandidly Komments On The Breaking Point In Her ‘Toxic’ Ye Marriage—’I Had To Save Myself’

Tyla and Yung Miami

Yung Miami Claims Tyla ‘Ran Off’ With Her Song, Accuses The Singer Of Stealing Her Chanel-Inspired Single

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close