Dandy Dolls Teyana Taylor, Janelle Monaé & Other Stars Celebrate The Costume Institute’s New Exhibition In Extravagant Ensembles

Things are looking quite dandy for a number of your fave celebs who stepped out in dazzling designer duds to honor the Costume Institute’s newest display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Vogue teamed up with GQ to gather a star-studded cast of actors, musicians, designers, models, athletes, and more to celebrate Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, the new exhibition at The Met.

The group’s fly photos were taken by Tyler Mitchell and shot just ahead of the Met Gala on May 5, with fashion direction by the iconic Law Roach.

“It’s not just a dream realized; it’s a historic moment,” said Mitchell of working with both Roach and the celebs. “It’s the kind of work we all strive toward.”

The group of dandy celebs featured included vintage collector Lana Turner, Spike Lee, model and actor Daryl Dismond, and iconic designer Dapper Dan.

Also featured was Ayo Edebiri…

and skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, basketball player A’ja Wilson, and football player Justin Jefferson.

For Teyana Taylor, who was profiled alongside fellow Dandy doll Janelle Monaé, she gushed about her love of her suits over baaawdy-baring dresses fans love to see her sport.

“If I absolutely have to put on a dress, then I put on a dress—but something about a suit just feels so powerful.”

The publication also highlighted Columbia professor Monica Miller, curator of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition, who spoke about focusing on Black dandyism.

And while Vogue and GQ’s gaggle of stars had a variety of definitions for dandyism, ranging from “Black expression” to confidence and “tailoring everything to that body…”

Miller categorized it this way:

“The kind of dictionary definition of dandyism is somebody who studies above all else to dress elegantly and fashionably. When the Dandy is black, we get to see the Dandy as a figure that really encapsulates a kind of Matrix of identity, race, gender, class, sexuality, and sometimes nation.”

What do YOU think about these stars getting dazzled and dandy for Vogue and GQ?