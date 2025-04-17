Reality TV

'The Never Ever Mets' Exclusive: Couples Compete In A Challenge

‘The Never Ever Mets’ Exclusive Clip: Couples Compete In A Kama Sutra Challenge

Published on April 17, 2025

OWN’s The Never Ever Mets is back for season two, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip of the couples getting steamy during a smithereens-centered challenge.

A press release announces that the 10-episode series, hosted by Ta’Rhonda Jones, returns for its second season on Friday, April 4. Once again, seven couples who have been virtually dating, without ever meeting in person, will finally come face-to-face.

For three weeks, they’ll live together under one roof to see if their online love can survive in the real world. Will their relationships thrive, or will they crumble under the pressure of flirty activities, couples therapy, and, for some, the temptations of the “boom boom room”?

By the end, some will leave as a couple, while others will call it quits for good.

According to Deadline, season one was a major success, ranking as Friday night’s No. 1 original series on ad-supported cable among key African American demos. It consistently saw double-digit audience growth and has been watched by nearly 4 million viewers to date.

The Never Ever Mets Clip

In an exclusive clip from Friday’s new episode, the couples go head-to-head in a steamy Kama Sutra challenge to see who can master the pose best.

Cinco and Jay battle with Ty and Brittany…

and Ty and Brittany nail their pose.

Then it’s Chris and Alexis’ turn to try to knock Ty and Brittany out of the top spot.

Chris completely shocks everyone by picking up Alexis for the “Clasp” pose with ease.

“He’s showing off kinda like a cowgirl thing,” says Alexis.

Take an exclusive look below.

Tune in to an all-new episode of The Never Ever Mets every Friday at 8/7c on OWN.

