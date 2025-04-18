Devale & Khadeen Ellis Dish On Their ‘Ellis Ever After’ Podcast’s Powerful Purpose [Exclusive]

When it comes to love, laughter, and laying it all on the table, few do it like Devale and Khadeen Ellis. The New York Times bestselling authors, actors, and Webby Award-winning podcast hosts have built a brand rooted in transparency, cultural commentary, and deep connection, not just with each other, but with a devoted audience that’s been riding with them since Dead A** first dropped in 2019.

Source: Ellis Ever After

Now, the couple is turning the page and stepping into a bold new chapter with the relaunch of their podcast under a fresh name and evolved format: Ellis Ever After. The podcast premiered on April 16 on all streaming platforms, and the show promises deeper conversations, dynamic guest hosts, and a renewed focus on family, growth, and the pursuit of becoming the best versions of ourselves.

BOSSIP’s Liz Smith caught up with Devale and Khadeen to talk about what this rebrand really means, the lessons they’ve learned after 14 years of marriage and four sons, and how they continue to build a legacy rooted in love, intention, and authenticity.

Devale expressed the reason for the shift in the podcast.

Source: Courtesy of Strategic Heights Media

“Well the funny thing is the fans inspired the shift because Khadeen and I were actually done podcasting. Our lives were taking a dramatic turn for a lot of reasons. Number one, we have four little boys and they take up a lot of time! Now more than ever they’re like “I want my dad, I want my mom.” So last year we had decided we’re done, 15 seasons of podcasting, let’s do the love against the world tour it’s going to be the grand finale and go out with a bang! We did the tour and all we kept hearing while doing the tour was “that podcast better come back!” So we put out a poll asking who wants the podcast to come back and the numbers went crazy, everyone wanted the podcast to come back! So Khadeen and I were like we’ll come back but it has to be better.”

Khadeen spoke about some of the new things she’s learned about her husband in the new season of their relationship and how to better show up for her husband.

Source: Courtesy of Strategic Heights Media

“I’ve learned to be a better support to him and hold him accountable for taking care of himself. Because Devale will keep going and going and going because he puts a lot of pressure on himself so I’ve given myself permission to tell him “no, we’re not going to do that, we’e gong to slow it down, you’re going to drink this ginger shot, get this IV boost, etc.” because we need him to be around, me and these four little boys for years and years to come.”

As Ellis Ever After kicks off a brand new chapter, Devale and Khadeen Ellis are still doing what they do best, keeping it real, keeping it honest, and keeping us laughing through it all. This isn’t just a podcast glow-up, it’s a whole elevation in purpose, partnership, and perspective. With heart, humor, and a whole lot of hustle, the Ellis legacy is leveling up, and trust, they’re just getting started.

Check out the interview above!