For your BHM viewing pleasure…

As February continues, a campaign is celebrating Black pairings making an impact.

Black Love Inc.’s “Black History Month Now: Dynamic Duos” in partnership with Target is highlighting siblings, friends, and couples fulfilling their dreams and building TOGETHER.

A press release notes that “Dynamic Duos” is a digital social campaign that dives into the success and importance of creating a legacy, pouring into our communities, and building generational wealth in Black relationships and families.

The campaign videos that air every Tuesday for the month of February, feature Chloe and Maud of Syncopated Ladies, Regis and Kahran of Creative Soul Photography, Dustin Lee and Lee of Our OWN, and most recently, Devale and Khadeen Ellis authors of We Over Me.

In their Black Love, Inc. video, the Ellises speak on the legacy that they’re instilling into their four boys.

According to Devale, he and Khadeen emphasize the importance of ownership with their sons; Dakota, Jackson, Kaira, and Kaz.

“We do everything in-house,” said Ellis. “We own all of our content, every partnership you see with us, we own it. I learned that from the great Tyler Perry.”

Also featured in the “Black History Month Now: Dynamic Duos” campaign are Codie Elaine and Tommy Oliver of Confluential Films.

The Olivers are not only the creators of Confluential Films, but they’re the co-creators of Black Love, Inc and they’re highlighting their own sweet story.

“We are beyond excited to celebrate Black love and excellence in relationships this month through our new social campaign Dynamic Duos,” said Codie about the campaign. “Continuing to partner with Target to center diverse Black stories is truly indicative of their understanding and support of both our vision and the vital role these couples and duos play in empowering the Black community. Dynamic Duos is a digital campaign that recognizes siblings, friends, and couples that are making Black history right now. From photographers, choreographers, and authors, these duos are telling the world who they are and how they are building together while bettering the lives of our community.”

What do YOU think about Black Love, Inc’s “Black History Month Now: Dynamic Duos”?

Tune in every Tuesday to blacklove.com or on Instagram/Twitter/Facebook @blacklove for more episodes.