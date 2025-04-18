Mouthwatering Meemaw Bernice Burgos Brings The 80s Back For Her 45th Birthday Bash

Gorgeous glam-ma Bernice Burgos turned 45 years old on April 17, and the absolutely mouthwatering meemaw celebrated her big day with a roller skate-themed birthday bash in NYC to ring it in.

Source: Johnny Nunez

When it comes to celebrating in style, Burgos did not play around, and her latest birthday party proved just that. According to The Shade Room, the model, entrepreneur, and all-around baddie threw it all the way back with an epic 80s-themed roller-skating party on April 16.

The party was packed with family, close friends, and non-stop nostalgia. Burgos turned heads in a bold, skin-tight hot pink outfit that screamed 1980s glam. She paired her high-waisted pants with a leopard-print bra, a cropped denim jacket, and a chunky gold choker that added just the right amount of vintage edge. And the hair? Bouncy curls that gave major disco diva energy. She didn’t just dress for the theme, she became it.

But the real showstopper? Her skates.

Source: Johnny Nunez

Burgos ditched the traditional roller rink look and glided across the floor in a custom-made pair of roller skates fashioned from classic Timberland boots. The tan boots-turned-skates were decked out in vibrant 80s-style graffiti, including her name in bold lettering, a personalized touch that was totally on brand and incredibly cool.

Of course, the night was filled with more than just skating. In one video clip, Burgos can be seen singing her heart out karaoke-style with a close friend, both of them living their best lives. Another moment captured her glowing and grinning from ear to ear as she posed with her birthday cake, a retro masterpiece decorated with doorknocker earrings, fun prints, and pops of color.

Social Media Reacts to Bernice Burgos’ Epic Skate Party

Social media users on X were buzzing over Burgos’ 45th birthday bash, and fans couldn’t get enough. Many were in awe of how stunning she looked, with countless commenters marveling at her age, insisting that she hadn’t aged a day.

“God has been sooooo good to her, not a wrinkle in sight!!! Can’t tell me she’s not blessed!” wrote one fan.

Another person penned on X:

“This b—looks tf good!”

A third added:

“I remember when people made her feel bad for how old she was because she ‘acted’ like she wasn’t in her 40’s…whatever that f—means. I’m glad she is happy announcing her age & looking good while doing it…and looks younger than some of yall 20 yo botched heffas. Take notes.”

Burgos recently shut down internet trolls who criticized her age, with some even calling her “too old.” Unbothered by the negativity, she fired back at the haters, telling them to take it up with her “mom or my grandmother” for the reason she still looks so young.

Burgos Shared Birthday Shoot Photos

Hateration wasn’t on Burgos’ mind yesterday. On the day of her actual birthday (April 17), Burgos took to the gram to share a fun photoshoot to celebrate stepping into her mid-40s.

“Elegance, Elevation, and Everything in between. Happy Birthday to me,” she captioned the hot shoot.

Happy 45th birthday to Bernice Burgos!