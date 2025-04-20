Kendrick Lamar Gets His ‘Lawbrey’ Lick Back, Grand National Tour Opening Night ‘Drop Drop’ Drags Drake’s Lawsuit

Kendrick Lamar turned Drake’s lawsuits into a court case comedy before performing “Not Like Us” on the sold-out opening night of his Grand National Tour with SZA. Kdot continues elevating the art form of hating as he hilariously gave fans even more than they hoped for with the hit diss track.

Michael Blackshire/Cole Burston

On Saturday, April 19, Kendrick Lamar kicked off the Grand National Tour with his work wife SZA in Minnesota. In addition to the dynamic duo’s “Luther” collab that’s dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart, you know what fans were waiting for. Amid the Certified Litigious Boy continuing the “Not Like Us” drama with the UMG lawsuit, Kendrick poked fun at the hypocritical hype before he performed the diss.

Kendrick Lamar Claps Flames Drake By Getting In The Hot Seat For A Deposition Sketch

In a deposition sketch, the “TV Off” rapper sat in the hot seat about the beef and who’s really dragging it. The lawyer character cross-examined him about the contradictory claims from Aubrey’s angels.

“I’m saying though, you just ask me…I disappear, but then the next question you say I’m addicted to attention. You can’t think of your own answer from that?” Kendrick asked. “Don’t you think disappearing is a form of attention seeking?” the lawyer pressed.

“You said you wanted the party to die. Was that a metaphor or is it a threat?”

After asking about the date of the Super Bowl performance, the interrogator taunts Kendrick with the “drop, drop, drop” ad-libs from Drake’s “Family Matters.”

The packed stadium went wild at the sound of “I see dead people” as they all sang along. Drake fans may rightfully be tired of the Grammy-winning song after nearly a year, but it’s clearly still a crowd-pleaser.

Drizzy defenders claim the song’s staying power is proof that it somehow gave Kendrick a career. Yet several comments clocked that Drake didn’t hesitate to take victory laps and spin the block on “Back To Back” in his beef with Meek Mill.

And Drizzy’s “Nokia” got in several shady shots at Kendrick. At this point, neither rapper seems finished riding the wave of their epic war of words.

Of course, SZA also showed on “All the Stars” and “30 for 30” with her TDE labelmate before. She also launched into fan favorites from the chart-topping S.O.S. and CTRL.

Night one of the GNX tour has everybody talking, whether they love it or hate it. Knowing Kendrick, he’ll have a lot more shady shenanigans up his sleeve for the next 18 stops on the tour, which runs until the D.C. show on June 18.

What do you think about the latest rounds of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef? Are they dragging it or should they keep dropping shots at each other?