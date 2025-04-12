‘If This World Were Mine’ Kendrick Lamar and SZA Deliver Romantic Visuals For Hit Collab ‘Luther’

Source: Michael Owens

Kendrick Lamar and his work wife, SZA, have finally blessed the people with a music video for their mega-hit “Luther.”

Directed by longtime Drake collaborator and Toronto-born artist, Karena Evans, the sultry visuals are a celebration of Black love in its coolest form. Fans have been begging the two for a music video to support the track since it exploded online following the release of Kendrick‘s surprise album, GNX, in November. “Luther” quickly rose to No. 3 on the Billboard charts but skyrocketed to No. 1 after the pair performed together at the Super Bowl. It has spent seven weeks at the top of the charts.

The TDE artists are also gearing up to start their Grand National Tour on April 19 in Minneapolis, MN. It will mark the first all-stadium tour for both Kung fu Kenny and Solana, while hitting 39 cities in North America and Europe. There has been no word on who will join the two as special guests or opening acts but fans will certainly be in for a treat if any of their fellow label mates decide to pop up.

In the meantime, SZA and Kendrick have gotten the official stamp of approval for “luther” from singer Cheryl Lynn, whose original duet with the late Luther Vandross is the sample for the popular track.

“The track is multi-generational, bold, captivating and filled with passion,” she said of the song. The fusion of Kendrick and SZA’s voices seems to appeal to everyone…Old school meets new school with great respect.”

With several collaborations under their belt and an insatiable appetite for when their worlds collide on wax, fans are wondering if a joint album could finally be on the way from Kendrick and SZA. When it was hinted at last year during the singer’s appearance on Sherri, she made it clear that she was completely onboard for it.

“I would love that,” SZA said. “I think that would be amazing. He’s such a genius. And a part of his genius is like him being so elusive and so mysterious and I love it.”

She continued,

“That’s also part of the fumbling and finding. He’s a huge part of my fumbling and finding era because I’m trusting his expertise and being thrust into these moments and spotlight and saying yes. He’s so good at saying yes, but staying grounded. So I’m just like, ‘Teach me, sensei, what you know.’”

If they ever decide to actually make good on a joint album, we will be front row and center. But the streets are still waiting for that J. Cole and Kendrick project that was promised many moons ago so, we won’t hold our breath.