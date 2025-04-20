Shamea Morton Brings ‘Real R&B’ & Hometown Pride To Hawks’ Play-In Game Halftime Show

Shamea Morton had a true full-circle moment at State Farm Arena Friday night as she took the halftime stage during the Hawks’ crucial Play-In game against the Miami Heat.

The multitalented entertainer and longtime Hawks host spoke exclusively to BOSSIP ahead of the performance, sharing what it meant to sing her debut solo single, “Neva Had”, for her hometown team and city.

“This is actually my first time singing my new song Neva Had to my best friends here in my hometown, my favorite NBA team, the Atlanta Hawks,” Shamea said. “I’ve always hosted and danced for the Atlanta Hawks, but I’ve only sang the national anthem. So to be here to sing my song is a dream come true. Honestly, I’m super excited about it. You know, Atlanta supported me in so many ways. So to just have them here to support my music is just a blessing.”

You can only expect positivity coming from “Atlanta’s Best Friend!”

Tapping Into the Sound of “Real R&B”

Shamea’s “Neva Had” captures a throwback ’90s R&B vibe, a style that reflects her musical roots growing up in the church and idolizing legendary vocalists.

“I started out singing in the church,” she shared. “And then my parents allowed me to sing secular music, R&B. It became a passion of mine. So I grew up listening to Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Brandy, Jasmine Sullivan, Lauryn Hill… these artists inspired me in such a way. And I’m sure if you listen — Monica — you listen closely, you’ll hear.”

She also emphasized that her artistry comes from a time when singers had to truly perform, without relying on heavy production effects.

“I hate to say real R&B, but this is pre-auto tunes. And like, this is just real singing when you have to do showcases in front of tons of people just to be signed to a label. That’s the era I came up in. Artist development was a must. So my music reflects that — the mic is on.”

Shamea revealed that “Neva Had” was written and produced by R&B legends RL from Next and B Flat, tapping into Atlanta pride and personal authenticity.

“You never had a friend like me. You never had a peach like me. Neva had an artist like me, just being true to who I am and true to Atlanta.”

As you listen to the song, you can hear just how fun and up-tempo the song is. Truly reflecting Shamea’s message and personality.

Full Circle With the Hawks: From Dancer to Headliner

Performing at the Play-In wasn’t just another show for Shamea — it symbolized years of dedication to the Hawks organization.

“I started out cheering for the Atlanta Hawks in 2003, 11 to the Falcons, came back, danced some more, was named Captain of the ATL dancers, and then moved over to hosting, and that’s when I became the official in-arena host for the Atlanta Hawks. I’ve done that for over a decade, and I’ve performed the national anthem.”

This time, though, Morton had to switch gears and embrace her new role as a featured musical artist — even if old habits were hard to shake.

“Even, you know, down to a bass, she was like, ‘Well, you’re gonna be in the dressing room until halftime.’ I’m like, ‘Why am I gonna be in the dressing room until halftime? I have a game to host.’ Like, no ma’am, you’re here as an artist.”

Despite all the pomp and circumstance, she still remains humble and grateful, reflecting on this opportunity.

“Not a lot of people get this opportunity, you know, being able to perform at halftime. We’ve had some of the biggest names… Goodie Mob, Keith Sweat… It’s been incredible. So the little old me — it’s just, it’s amazing.”

Not only did she have the vocals popping, but she looked good, too! Saucy Santana also pulled up to support, and you get a glimpse of her fly outfit if you weren’t there.

Balancing Music, Reality TV, and Motherhood

Along with launching her music career, Shamea is also making waves as a newly promoted full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Fortunately, reality TV allows her to show up exactly as she is.

“The good thing about balancing reality TV is the fact that it’s reality. It’s real life. So it’s not, you know, something scripted. It’s not something I have to study and learn and then do it like acting is. I’m just being my authentic self.”

Family support has also been key to managing her busy schedule.

“My husband, I always call him Mr. Mom — an amazing dad. Picks up the slack.”

Oh, what you can accomplish with a dynamic support system! #BlackLove

Why Shamea Refuses to Be Boxed In

Looking back at her journey — from acting in Drumline and Ride Along 2 to now headlining halftime — Shamea had powerful advice for anyone feeling pressured to choose one path.

“No, don’t stop. Get it. Get it. Don’t stop. Don’t be boxed in. I say that I’m the female Jamie Foxx because he’s like a quadruple threat. He does it all. He is singing, acting, hosting, he really is a comedian. He does it all, and he didn’t get boxed in. So why should I? Why should you?”

She reiterated that there’s a reason why the word multifaceted exists.

“There isn’t such a thing as people being able to do multiple things, being multi-talented. And God blessed you in that way. So why not show that to the world?”

Speaking of the show, she definitely put on one–as always!

Keeping the Energy High on Game Day

Despite her packed schedule, Shamea’s energy never falters, and she credits that to a natural-born spirit.

“My parents will tell you, I was born with this kind of energy. I have no idea why. My daughter has it now, and I’m paying dearly because she’s ten times me!”

She also shared how she stays grounded before showtime. For Shamea, preparation is key, and she stays ready.

“Honestly, I arrive on game day early. Sometimes we do court rehearsals, then I have all this downtime. So in my downtime, I binge-watch a show, I’ll go through some emails, texts.”

In true Shamea style, she’s already preparing for her next chapter — with a birthday trip out of the country, new music releases coming soon, and even more blessings on the horizon.

