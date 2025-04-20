High, Happy Eddie! Cannabis Connoisseur Eddie Osefo Attends Al Harrington & Curo Wellness’ Third Far & Dotter MD Opening

Happy 4/20 to all who celebrate!

Ahead of today’s holiday, a certain “happy” entrepreneur was spotted supporting the largest Black-owned cannabis brand, which has been producing premium products since 2011.

Curio Wellness recently announced the opening of its third Far & Dotter location in Maryland, in partnership with NBA Star Al Harrington and his premium cannabis brand, Viola, and Eddie Osefo was on hand to support.

Source: Viola

The Happy Eddie cannabis connoisseur, who has a goal of lessening social stigmas around cannabis and normalizing adult consumption posed for pics with Harrington.

Source: Viola

Far & Dotter opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Al, Maryland Cannabis Administration Director Tabitha Robinson, and the Curio Wellness team.

Other attendees included Tyler Lepley and Shannon Brown.

As one of the first of its kind in the state, this partnership shows that an equitable, mutually beneficial collaboration is achievable and sets a strong example of what meaningful and inclusive partnerships can look like.

“I started Viola because of my grandmother. Seeing how cannabis helped her find relief changed everything for me,” said Al Harrington, Founder of Viola. “That family-driven purpose has guided us from day one and Curio Wellness shares our commitment to wellness, education, and quality, which is why partnering with them is special. The Maryland market has been on our radar for a while and we’re excited to work with the Curio team to bring Viola products to shelves soon.”

Source: Viola

“In partnership with Viola, we’re beyond excited to open our doors in Pikesville and expand Far & Dotter, and we are humbled by the faith and trust Viola has placed in us to represent them in the Maryland market,” said Michael Bronfein, CEO of Curio Wellness. “As a family-led and operated business from this community, the Pikesville location is particularly meaningful for us, and we are eager to expand our reach, helping neighbors improve quality of life through a warm and inviting retail experience. We’re proud to be a champion for cannabis education and science-backed products and look forward to growing with the communities that have supported us along the way.”