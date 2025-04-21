BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya
BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya Week Of 4/21
It’s time for another week of horoscopes by our astrologer Zya, who’s got some positive predictions.
ASTRO OVERVIEW:
Finally, we have a calm week ahead of us in the cosmos. On the 27th, spend some time doing a money ritual under the Taurus New Moon.
This energy brings in abundance, stability, and good food.
It’s also a great time to plan a beautiful date night.
Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for your sign this week…
