BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya Week Of 4/21

It’s time for another week of horoscopes by our astrologer Zya, who’s got some positive predictions.

ASTRO OVERVIEW:

Finally, we have a calm week ahead of us in the cosmos. On the 27th, spend some time doing a money ritual under the Taurus New Moon.

This energy brings in abundance, stability, and good food.

It’s also a great time to plan a beautiful date night.

Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for your sign this week…