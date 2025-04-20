‘Sinners’ Sinks Its Teeth into Box Office Success, Ryan Coogler Reveals Real-Life Twin-spiration Behind Michael B. Jordan’s Characters

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan have struck gold again, this time with the chilling vampire thriller “Sinners.” The film has not only topped the box office but also garnered high critical and audience acclaim. The film’s big opening weekend has industry insiders buzzing, marking a strong start for this original horror.

Source: Tim P. Whitby

According to Deadline, “Sinners” debuted at number one domestically, pulling in an estimated $45.6 million over the Easter weekend. It has surpassed the third weekend earnings of the previously reigning champion, “A Minecraft Movie,” which took in $41.3 million. Globally, “Sinners” has grossed $61 million in its opening, showing a strong international appeal, although some overseas markets underperformed slightly.

“Sinners” is exceeding expectations as it shines in a film genre that is inundated with sequels and adaptations. The film’s success is a significant win for Warner Bros., especially after the less stellar performance of “Mickey 17.” Critics and audiences alike have embraced the film, as it has scored a near-perfect 98% critics score and 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, along with a coveted A grade on CinemaScore – a rare achievement for a horror film. This positive word-of-mouth is clearly driving ticket sales, with a significant portion reported as walk-up sales.

Michael B. Jordan Studied Twins For His Role In ‘Sinners’

In “Sinners,” Michael B. Jordan takes on the challenging dual roles of twin brothers, Smoke and Stack, set in 1930s Mississippi. To authentically portray the unique bond between identical twins, director Ryan Coogler revealed an intriguing aspect of his creative process. He enlisted his filmmaker friends, identical twins Noah and Logan Miller, as consultants on the film.

Coogler shared that the Miller brothers provided invaluable insights into the intricacies of the twin relationship. He highlighted their deep devotion to each other, recalling anecdotes such as them sharing a single cell phone and even engaging in physical squabbles over the last piece of food, not out of personal hunger, but to ensure the other twin ate. This “selfless love” became a central theme for the characters of Smoke and Stack, heavily influencing both the script and Jordan’s performance.

Jordan himself also drew upon his close relationship with his own brother to further enrich his portrayal of the twins. He explained the process of “imagining those dynamics and incorporating that into the body double he acted opposite of, carefully premeditating each brother’s movements and mannerisms to create distinct yet connected individuals.

While the $90 million production budget for “Sinners” means the film still has a way to go to reach profitability, its stellar opening and overwhelmingly positive reception suggest a promising trajectory.

Social media continues to rave over the new film, with some saying this is the best film they’ve seen in years.

“one of the many things that’s so f***ing sick about sinners is how it’s not only masterfully thematically dense with so much messaging to chew on but also just a god damn good time at the movies,” @zoerosebryant tweeted.

With continued support in IMAX and premium formats, “Sinners” looks set to be a major player in the 2025 box office and a testament to the power of original storytelling and compelling performances.