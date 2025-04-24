CiCi’s Prayer: Ciara Says Someone Needs To ‘Stop’ Russell Wilson’s Feral Fiending To Smash Her To Baby Cinco Smithereens

Source: Cindy Ord

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, singer and proud momma of four, Ciara, made it clear for the umpteenth time that baby No.5 with her husband Russell Wilson, wouldn’t be on the way anytime soon. But the superstar shared that she loves that her (hunching) hubby, who’s been adamant that he wants to smash her to baby cinco smithereens—and now fans—have been on a fervent “campaign” to make it happen.

“Someone needs to take my husband’s phone right now because he needs to stop!” Ciara, 39, told Zuri Hall with a smile during an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood published on April 23.

The “Ecstasy” singer said she needed some time to recoup after welcoming their second daughter, Amora Princess, in 2023. The couple also shares daughter Sienna Princess Wilson (born in 2017), son Win Harrison Wilson (born in 2020), and co-parent Future Zahir (born in 2014), Ciara’s son with her ex-partner Future.

“Listen, Amora came out, and he starts talking about ‘Cinco?’ I’m like, ‘That’s just disrespectful!” the music veteran said of Wilson’s obsession with having a fifth child. “Do you know what I just went through right now with this?’” Russell Wilson’s Baby ‘Cinco’ Campaign Has Been In Full Effect Since 2024

Wilson has been playfully teasing the idea of a fifth baby since October 2024. The New York Giants quarterback first hinted at expanding their family in a comment under a photo of Ciara, where she was stunning in a leather and lace gown. In the playful exchange, Wilson declared he was “ready” for another addition and even suggested the nickname “Cinco” for their future new addition.

“I’m ready when you are. We can call him Cinco.”

Since then, the NFL athlete has been seizing every opportunity to bring up the idea of baby number five. He turned up the heat even more in March after Ciara posted a series of sultry shots from her steamy “Ecstasy” music video on Instagram and shared a few cheeky videos of herself dancing during Carnivale.

“Hey, Baby, question…what color wallpaper you want for Cinco?” he wrote in the comments section of her post shared on March 28. “This my mating call I see… keep sippin’ on that @tentoonerum … Cinco goin’ to be on di way! @ciara,” he added in another post shared March 6.

Jokes aside, nothing warms the music veteran’s heart more than knowing just how deeply her husband loves her. At the end of the day, she finds it all absolutely hilarious.

“He is so funny,” Ciara told Hall during their chat. “He’s got a great campaign going, I’m not gonna lie.”

Fans of the singer have also joined forces with Wilson, hoping to convince her to speed up the process.

“The people are following Rus; they’re all team Rus. Like wait… y’all not gonna have a little love and sympathy for my ovaries over here [and] for my uterus?” Ciara joked.

We love to see Ciara and Russell loving life together. Do you think baby No. 5 is on the way for the happy couple? Watch Cici’s full Access Hollywood interview above.