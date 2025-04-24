Andy Cohen Addresses Claim That Kenya Moore Was ‘Uninvited’ From The #RHOA Reunion As Candiace Dillard Bassett Sends Support

Source:

Andy Cohen recently responded to Kenya Moore’s claim that she was unceremoniously uninvited from the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. The Bravo boss spoke out as #RHOP’s Candiace Dillard Bassett once again backed Kenya, saying that other Housewives have “done worse” than her actions in the explicit photo scandal.

On Wednesday, Cohen was spotted leaving a New York City shop with a bouquet of flowers when a TMZ reporter asked him about Kenya’s claim that she was invited and then disinvited from the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 reunion.

“I haven’t watched her full post yet,” Cohen said, referring to Kenya’s Moore Confessionals on YouTube, where she made the allegation.

When pressed again about whether Moore had been uninvited, Cohen sidestepped the question, responding,

“We’ll talk about it.”

As for whether Moore would return to the show, Cohen kept things positive and told TMZ:

“I love her, I love her,” he said. “Listen, there’s so much more of this season left—and it’s really good. Phaedra [Parks] shows up in about five weeks. It’s a jam, and you’re gonna love it. So right now, I’m focused on the rest of the season.”

Kenya Moore Said She Was Uninvited From The #RHOA Reunion

As previously reported, Kenya Moore released a lengthy YouTube video last week featuring her self-shot confessionals, as her own have not aired on #RHOA.

According to Kenya, Bravo initially invited her to the upcoming reunion, despite her exit from the show after she exposed explicit photos of newcomer Brit Eady. The network allegedly later rescinded the offer.



”Will I attend the reunion?” said Kenya on YouTube. “I haven’t been invited to the reunion. In fact, I was invited and then disinvited a few months ago. The disrespect is insane.”

“You know, from me being someone who has always loved Real Housewives of Atlanta and always wanted to see them win, to being shut out, not given an opportunity to apologize the same way that they gave that grace to someone else on the show, I think it’s really odd right to be erased from history of the show,” Moore added. “To not be in the opening credits, to not have confessionals.”

While Kenya may feel like Bravo isn’t in her corner, a fellow housewife is continuing to champion her amid her #RHOA fallout.

Candiace Dillard Bassett once again spoke out in support of the O.G., telling her Instagram followers that “worse has been done” on Bravo than Kenya’s actions.

