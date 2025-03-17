‘Devastated’ Candiace Dillard Bassett #RHOP Reacts To Karen Huger’s Jail Sentence–‘She’s Going To Come Out Stronger’

Candiace Dillard Bassett may have exited #RHOP, but that hasn’t stopped her from weighing in on the latest drama, including Karen Huger’s recent legal troubles.

After sending the internet into a frenzy by posting a photo of herself alongside Wendy Osefo—a hint at a possible return to the show?—she also took time to address the downfall of the Grand Dame.

While attending the Better Brothers Los Angeles’ Truth Award, the “Drive Back” singer spoke to People and sent some love Karen’s way amid her sentencing of one year behind bars.

“I am devastated for Karen, I’m devastated for her family. Drinking and driving is obviously and honestly not right or good,” she said. “Karen has to deal with her stuff, her bags but what I implore everyone to remember is that everybody is dealing with stuff. Everyone who has tried to cast her down and kick her while she’s down is dealing with their own set of demons.”

She continued,

“It’s unfortunate that it came to this but Karen is a strong woman. She’s a wise woman and I know that whatever’s happening, she’s inside taking names and kicking a**. I’m sure she’s still inspiring people. She’s going to come out stronger and, hopefully, having learned from her transgressions.”

Candiace also revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Karen since she was sentenced but that the two were in communication prior.

“I was offering her words of inspiration and prayer and just letting her know that I am covering her in prayer. She knows that. So, my message to her would be that I love her and I hope that she’s able to heal.”

Ashley Darby & Keiarna Stewart Recently Sent Karen Huger Well Wishes

She isn’t the only #RHOP OG to send Karen some love in the wake of the steep repercussions related to her DUI.

Ashley Darby recently stopped by the Tamron Hall show and had this to say about the Grand Dame.

“I really do encourage everyone to keep Karen in your prayers,” she said. “I really care about her and I learned this (the sentencing) on the train coming here today and I cried like a baby, I did.”

Similarly, Keiarna Stewart spoke with BOSSIP and shared that she’s sad to see her friend go through such a difficult time.

“Jail is real, you know? I don’t want to see anybody in jail, especially not someone that I love and adore,” said Keiarna. “You know, we think of Karen as a fun, big personality, but I also know her as a mother. I know her as a wife. I know her as a friend, so it makes me sad.”

What do YOU think about the #RHOP girls’ reactions to Karen Huger’s sentencing?