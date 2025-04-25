Not So Fast! Binder Bringin’ Monique Samuels Addresses #RHOP Return Rumors

Filming for another shady season of The Real Housewives of Potomac has begun amidst rumors that former cast member Monique Samuels would be making a comeback. The binder bringin’ housewife has now addressed the speculation about her return.

Source: Shannon Finney

Earlier this month, netizens on X lit up after a post emerged claiming Samuels, 41, was due to return to the cast for Season 10 of #RHOP, which TV Deets reports began filming this week.

Some were happy to hear the alleged news, as Samuels had left a lasting impression on the show following her departure at the end of Season 5 in 2020. That year, the mother of three and self-proclaimed “melanated goddess” came to the reunion and binder bashed Gizelle Bryant, accusing her of faking her rekindled romance with her former husband, Jamal Bryant. She also accused the megachurch Pastor of “swinging his Big D” around Atlanta. Yikes!

Naturally, folks took to the comments section of Samuels’ latest Instagram post (shared on April 21) to find out if the rumors were true. Underneath a video of the reality TV star spending some quality time with her kids, one fan asked if she would be making a comeback on Season 10.

“It’s a post going around on Twitter saying you [are] coming back to RHOP for season 10. Is that true?” the user inquired.

The former housewife replied that the rumors were just rumors.

“Not true, boo,” she responded.

Monique Samuels Is Living Her Best Life With Her Kids, Says She’s ‘Finally Free’

Since leaving the hit Bravo franchise, Samuels has been doubling down on family time with her precious kiddos. In the post shared Monday, the star donned a glowing smile as she had fun camping with her kids. In the caption, she revealed that she was finally “free” of her “past” and “open to the future.”

The celeb added:

“I have everything I need. A heart full of pure love and gratitude. I AM peace. I AM abundant. I AM light energy. I AM love. I AM overflow. I AM magnetic. I AM aligned. Life is EASE. I’m just visiting. I AM the vacation 🥰 Me and my 3 old souls 😉❤️💫 #earthlyvacation Motto: ‘I let go and I flow.'”

According to RealityBlurb, Bravo has yet to officially announce the cast, but reports suggest that Gizelle Bryant (54), Ashley Darby (36), Stacey Rusch (48), and Wendy Osefo (40) are all set to return as housewives. There are also unconfirmed rumors that Candiace Dillard-Bassett (38) might rejoin the cast after stepping away before season 9. Following her DUI conviction and current incarceration, naturally, Karen Huger won’t return to the hit series.

Would Monique Samuels’ return to the franchise make for some entertaining TV? Tell us in the comments section.