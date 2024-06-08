Bossip Video

Just when you think the world can finally stop focusing on Nick Cannon‘s balls, he finds a way to bring them back in the spotlight. And this time, he didn’t even have to get anyone pregnant! The father of 12 recently partnered with the soap company Dr. Squatch, and they opted to insure his infamous balls for a whopping $10 million.

Over the years, Nick Cannon (and his balls) have caused a bit of controversy and social media comedy over his multiple children with multiple women. As you probably know, Cannon is the father to 12 children with six different women, including singer Mariah Carey. However, it looks like Nick Cannon is capitalizing off of his fatherhood status as the new face of Dr. Squatch.

On June 7, 2024, the actor posted to Instagram what is seemingly an ad and announcement all in one. The video reveals that the soap company supports the continuation of Cannon’s legacy — so much so that they are insuring his balls for $10 million. Subsequently, this makes Nick Cannon’s balls the most valuable testicles in the world.

Dr. Squatch Claims Nick Cannon’s Balls Have Super Sperm

The caption stated, “It’s official! I have the most valuable balls in the world! @drsquatch has insured them for $10 through their Ball-to-Ball Coverage.”

In the video ad, the “Wildin’ Out” host celebrates the occasion and tends to a pair of golden eggs, which are assumed to represent his testicles.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Dr. Squatch released a rather eccentric statement, “Instead of listening to the haters and getting a vasectomy, Nick is doubling down on his valuable family jewels and protecting his productive pair (and the super sperm inside of them) so he can keep procreating for years to come.”

Nick Cannon added to the press release, “Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids. Shoutout to Dr. Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling! Don’t go another day without protecting and caring for your most valuable assets with Ball-to-Ball Coverage through Dr. Squatch’s new Ball Care products.”

The ad presents the Dr. Squatch products in an “Ultimate Ball Care Coverage” bundle. It contains a lotion, wipes, and a ball trimmer.

While the ad claims that the insurance policy is real, it becomes clear that it is part of a grand marketing plan that may just be genius. The soap is sure to include a disclaimer at the bottom of the video that states it does not actually sell insurance policies but products to care for one’s balls.

Does Nick Cannon Actually Want More Kids?

Though the Dr. Squatch ad suggests that Cannon is ready to add to his tribe, the “Drumline” actor is taking a break from babymaking. According to Complex, Cannon stated that he does not currently have plans for more kids in January 2024. He is “chilling right now,” but we all know that Cannon is not beyond having baby No. 13.