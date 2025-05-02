Chef Jernard Takes A Flavor-Filled Tour Through World Famous House Of Mac [Exclusive]

TV One’s Savor The City is turning up the heat in Miami, and Chef Jernard knows exactly where to go for a plate full of culture. This week’s episode brings viewers to the World Famous House of Mac, where hip-hop meets hospitality and mac and cheese gets a fly remix.

The chef behind the fire is Derrick Turton, better known as “Chef Teach,” a former music manager turned culinary hitmaker who proves that every dish can tell a story.

From Beats to Bites

Before he manned the kitchen, Chef Teach managed music giants like Pitbull and Flo Rida. But his love for food never left the stage. These days, he’s cooking up classics with a twist, infusing his Caribbean roots and music industry creativity into every forkful.

At World Famous House of Mac, located in Miami’s Overtown community, the atmosphere is vibrant, the playlist is on point, and the menu is bold enough to make your grandma blush.

Chef Jernard meets up with Teach to talk shop and taste-test some of the restaurant’s biggest crowd-pleasers. And instead of making him pick just one dish, Chef Teach brings out a sampler plate guaranteed to shut the game down.

“This is for people that’s a little indecisive,” Teach says with a grin. “We got the buffalo chicken mac, the pizza mac and cheese—turkey pepperoni, chicken sausage, no pork—and the jerk chicken mac and cheese. That one’s one of our number one sellers.”

But don’t get it twisted. These aren’t your basic boxed macs. Every bite is a curated experience, complete with five-cheese blends, house-made jerk alfredo, and layers of flavor that hit like a verse from your favorite ‘90s record.

“We got a little Scotch bonnet, a little razzle dazzle in there,” says Chef Teach

The Jerk Mac Steals The Spotlight

Chef Jernard wastes no time diving in,

“Oh man…I can already tear this thing full of meat,” he says, inspecting the jerk chicken mac. “Boy, that’s that jerk chicken for you. The crust, that ooh…”

With each bite, he’s transported.

“I gotta close my eyes on this. I’m getting the notes of the spice on the back there. I definitely got a little kick. The jerk chicken is really coming to life. It’s transforming this mac. I’m getting that Caribbean feel all the way through.”

The balance between heat, heart, and homemade goodness earns high praise.

“Chef, I’m tasting four macs now and all of them are stars,” Jernard says.

More Than Just A Meal

World Famous House of Mac is a tribute to what happens when passion meets purpose. With options for meat-lovers, plant-based foodies, and everyone in between, Chef Teach is building a community one dish at a time. The restaurant stands as a cultural hub in Miami, drawing locals, celebrities, and tourists alike, all hungry for more than just food.

Chef Jernard, who’s toured restaurants from coast to coast, knows greatness when he tastes it.

“I appreciate you serving me good food,” he says. “That’s what I’m in the service for—some of the best. And look, you’re not disappointing.”

Chef Teach simply nods, humbled by the recognition, but clearly aware of the movement he’s created. Who wouldn’t love some #MacinMiami?

About Chef Jenard’s Savor The City

Get ready to embark on a flavorful adventure with Savor The City, the exciting new lifestyle series hosted by celebrity chef Jernard Wells!

Inspired by the historic Green Book, this show is your passport to exploring the rich tapestry of Black culture across America and beyond.



Join Chef Jernard on TV One as he breaks bread with special guests, uncovers hidden gems, and indulges in everything from street eats to five-star feasts at top Black-owned restaurants.



Each episode offers a VIP experience through vibrant cities, spotlighting the people, places, and plates that make each stop unforgettable. From soulful stories to mouth-watering meals, Savor The City invites you to discover culture, community, and cuisine, one bite at a time. #SavorTheCity



Catch the full episode of Savor the City this Thursday at 7:30 PM EST on TV One and streaming on TV One Digital. Serving up flavor—Same time, same plate.