A$AP Rocky Talks Stealing Rihanna’s Clothes And How Their Children Inspire His Creativity Ahead Of The Met Gala

Source: Gilbert Flores

A$AP Rocky is always down to talk about two things: fashion and Rihanna, and he revealed he sometimes goes shopping in his queen’s closet.

Ahead of his Met Gala hosting duties, the Harlem-born rapper confessed to Vogue that he regularly steals looks from Rih Rih‘s closet and has no problem blurring the lines between masculine and feminine fashion.

“Man, pardon my language, I do what the f**k I want…I want to represent, I want to be a catalyst for daring men,” he said. “I don’t know who drew the line between femininity—or just being feminine—and masculinity, excuse me. I don’t know who drew that line, but I don’t see any barriers for me.”

He’s not alone in his fashion five-finger discount as he claims the Bajan billionaire regularly shoplifts in his closet as well.

“Sometimes you can see her on an interview or see a paparazzi photo like, ‘Wait. There goes my Miu Miu f**king jacket! Like, what the f**k? I was looking for that since 2021,'” he said.

Rocky has longtime been one of the most celebrated male celebrities for his innate fashion sensibility and willingness to take bold chances.

“For me, kilts, pearls, shirts on the head, these are all things that were meant to be like, emasculated and meant to look feminine,” he told Vogue. “And they all started out with African men wearing them. Another fact.”

Clock it, Rocky! Along with hosting the Met Gala alongside Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton and Colman Domingo, Rocky is also covering one of the iconic publication’s May issues which include a tribute to Black Dandyism, styled by Law Roach and shot by photographer Tyler Mitchell.

Rocky’s current chapter of love and family is capped off by the sons he shares with Rihanna—RZA, 2, and Riot, 21 months. Though fans have been waiting for both parties in the iconic pairing to drop new music, Pretty Boy Flacko says that being a father has contributed to his creativity in other ways.

“Being a father is my creative process now because I just embodied it as a whole. I never really had a role model or just an iconic figure…and I guess I’m that for people, and I didn’t purposely try to do that, but I take it as a badge of honor,” he said. “I’m so flattered and, you know, just being me that it can inspire people to actually do something that is considered good, being a present active father.”

He continued,

“Man, it’s amazing. Obviously, they [are] still growing into their personalities and stuff and developing, but it’s amazing. To see them actually, like interact with each other and interact with me and with their mom. And it’s it’s amazing. It’s beautiful.”

All eyes will be on the Met Gala on May 5 and everyone will be on the edge of their seats waiting to see what Rocky and Rihanna do for such a Black-centric theme. We fully expect to have our wigs pushed back by the fashion of it all.