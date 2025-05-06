Entertainment

Social Media Reacts To Rihanna Revealing Pregnancy At Met Gala

ThRih-Peat! Here’s What Happened When Rihanna Rih-vealed Her Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Published on May 6, 2025

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Source: TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Everybody’s buzzing over Rihanna‘s epic baby bump reveal that sent social media into a FRENZY ahead of this year’s star-studded Met Gala in NYC.

Following months of loud whispers, RiRi popped out with her baby bump just hours before slaying the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with a belly-caressing Marc Jacobs look accessorized with a dandy hat and polka-dot tie.

Trading heart eyes, RiRi and A$AP Rocky glowed while sharing their excitement about expanding their family with baby number three.

Speaking to The Associated Press, the fertile rapper, who served as co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, teased that the news was a long time coming.

“It feels amazing, you know,” he said. “It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up.”

“And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ‘cause we definitely happy, you know,” he continued. “Honestly, it’s a blessing nonetheless. Because you know how like some people in other situations at times can be envious of other people. But we’ve been seeing love for the most part.”

“And we real receptive to that and appreciate that, you know what I mean? That’s love. Love is love.”

The Fenty founder also dished on the big announcement, telling Access Hollywood that not having to hide her stomach anymore is a huge relief.

“I feel a lot better that I don’t have to suck my stomach in anymore,” she said, admitting that she knew “everybody” was already onto her secret.

Based on Google trends data, that secret-turned-reveal helped push the smitten mother of two onto the most-searched celebrity list for the night while showcasing her staying power in 2025.

Do you think RiRi is finally going to have her girl? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Rih’s latest baby bump reveal on the flip.

