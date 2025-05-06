Great Gowns, Beautiful Gowns! Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & More From The 2025 Met Gala

Social media is buzzing over this year’s star-studded Met Gala extravaganza that gave us dandy fashions and flair with a splash of shenanigans that included Future’s frizzle-frazzled new hairdo, André 3000 rocking a whole entire piano on his back, Doechii’s dramatic “unboxing” on the carpet, a genuinely bizarre “tribute” to Rosa Parks, and more.

As previously reported, this year’s gala celebrated Superfine: Tailoring Black Style (inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity) lead by co-chairs Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour, with LeBron James serving as an honorary co-chair.

“I stand here representing so many generations of men who have liberated themselves through style,” said Domingo at the press preview ahead of the event, per Vogue. “I stand here representing my fellow Met Gala co-chairs A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, LeBron James; and I stand on the shoulders of André Leon Talley, of Bayard Rustin, Dapper Dan, of Ozwald Boateng, Sidney Poitier, Prince, Harry Belafonte, James Baldwin, and so many others.”

Concluding his rousing speech, the Oscar-nominated actor quoted legendary playwright and director George C. Wolfe known for uplifting Black people with his timeless art.

“George said, ‘God created Black people, and Black people created style,'” added Domingo with a smile. “You’ll see that in so much more in this great exhibit.”

Bursting with Black excellence, the buzzy affair brought out a bevy of big names including a pregnant Rihanna, Usher, Doechii, Cardi B, Simone Biles, Serena Williams, Diana Ross, Halle Berry, Doja Cat, Teyana Taylor, Mary J. Blige, Dapper Dan, Megan Thee Stallion, the always-anticipated duo, Zendaya and Law Roach, and many more.

While a few celebs nailed the theme (shoutout to Lizzo, Janelle Monaé, Jodie Tuner-Smith, Damson Idris, and Brian Tyree Henry!), others like Blackpink’s Lisa (who apparently showed up with ROSA PARKS’ face on her panties) found themselves trending for all of the wrong reasons.

Uh… why???

So, uh…anyway, what was your fave dandy slay from this year’s Met Gala? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest, wildest, and messiest tweets, memes, and more from the 2025 Met Gala on the flip.