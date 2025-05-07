Seen on the Scene

Celebs Look Fly & Flashy At Met Gala After Parties

Baby Bumpin’ Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Savannah James, Megan Thee Stallion & Other Celebs Swarm Met Gala After Parties

Published on May 7, 2025

1 of 3

Source:

After sizzling the Met Gala red carpet, a bevy of celebs celebrated fashion’s biggest night at exclusive afties.

A$AP Rocky turned up the heat at Jean’s, powered by Casamigos.

ASAP Met Gala After Party
Source: Ilya S. Savenok

The scene was dripping with star power as celebs swarmed the affair to keep the fashion frenzy going.

A$AP Rocky x Met Gala After Party
Source: Jason Sean Weiss
A$AP Rocky x Met Gala After Party
Source: Jason Sean Weiss

The tequila brand kept the crowd buzzing with welcome shots in mini bottles and signature sips like the Jean’s Paloma and classic Casamigos Margarita.

ASAP Met Gala After Party
Source: Ilya S. Savenok

Attendees included Rihanna (of course), who proudly paraded her bump across the party…

A$AP Rocky x Met Gala After Party
Source: Jason Sean Weiss
A$AP Rocky x Met Gala After Party
Source: Jason Sean Weiss

Megan Thee Stallion, who signed autographs for fans…

A$AP Rocky x Met Gala After Party
Source: Jason Sean Weiss

Shaboozey…

A$AP Rocky x Met Gala After Party
Source: Jason Sean Weiss
A$AP Rocky x Met Gala After Party
Source: Jason Sean Weiss

Beyoncé’s nephew Julez…

ASAP Met Gala After Party
Source: Ilya S. Savenok

As well as Tracee Ellis Ross, and Natasha Lyons.

A$AP Rocky x Met Gala After Party
Source: Jason Sean Weiss

Looking good!

A$AP Rocky x Met Gala After Party
Source: Jason Sean Weiss

Hit the flip to see how else your fave celebs partied after the Met.

Brooklyn Chop House After Party
Source: Jamel Martin

Mary J. Blige was also seen on the Met Gala after-party scene.

Brooklyn Chop House After Party
Source: Jamel Martin

MJB attended the Brooklyn Chop House x HarbourView Equity Partners “Las’ Set” Afterparty. The superfine celebration of Black style and culture included performances from Honey Bxby and Connie Diiamond…

Brooklyn Chop House After Party
Source: Jamel Martin
Brooklyn Chop House After Party
Source: Jamel Martin
Brooklyn Chop House After Party
Source: Jamel Martin

and appearances by Taraji P. Henson…

Brooklyn Chop House After Party
Source: Jamel Martin
Brooklyn Chop House After Party
Source: Jamel Martin

and Maino.

Brooklyn Chop House After Party
Source: Jamel Martin

Looks like a good time was had by all.

Brooklyn Chop House Hosts Met Gala After Party
Source: Joy Malone

Savannah James held a ritzy Meta Gala aftie attended by an abundance of A-listers.

Savannah James After Party
Source: Marleen Moise

Savannah hosted the party alongside April McDaniel, and the ladies rolled out the red carpet for “The Last Stop” held at NYC’s Crane Club.

Savannah James After Party
Source: Marleen Moise

Powered by Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal, the exclusive affair delivered a luxe late-night experience complete with a custom welcome moment and signature sips.

Guests indulged in the brand’s full line of expressions, with the standout being the spicy-sweet Cherry On Top cocktail, crafted with Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila, grapefruit, lime, and Calabrian chili.

Savannah James After Party
Source: Marleen Moise

Savannah James After Party
Source: Marleen Moise

Guests included “Ya girrrrrl” Keke Palmer…

Savannah James After Party
Source: Marleen Moise

Pusha T…

Savannah James After Party
Source: Marleen Moise

Stefon Diggs…

Savannah James After Party
Source: Marleen Moise

and Yvonne Orji, and Stormzy.

Source: Marleen Moise

What do YOU think about these Met Gala after-party photos?

