Baby Bumpin’ Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Savannah James, Megan Thee Stallion & Other Celebs Swarm Met Gala After Parties

Source:

After sizzling the Met Gala red carpet, a bevy of celebs celebrated fashion’s biggest night at exclusive afties.

A$AP Rocky turned up the heat at Jean’s, powered by Casamigos.

Source: Ilya S. Savenok

The scene was dripping with star power as celebs swarmed the affair to keep the fashion frenzy going.

Source: Jason Sean Weiss

Source: Jason Sean Weiss

The tequila brand kept the crowd buzzing with welcome shots in mini bottles and signature sips like the Jean’s Paloma and classic Casamigos Margarita.

Source: Ilya S. Savenok

Attendees included Rihanna (of course), who proudly paraded her bump across the party…

Source: Jason Sean Weiss

Source: Jason Sean Weiss

Megan Thee Stallion, who signed autographs for fans…

Source: Jason Sean Weiss

Shaboozey…

Source: Jason Sean Weiss

Source: Jason Sean Weiss

Beyoncé’s nephew Julez…

Source: Ilya S. Savenok

As well as Tracee Ellis Ross, and Natasha Lyons.

Source: Jason Sean Weiss

Looking good!

Source: Jason Sean Weiss

Hit the flip to see how else your fave celebs partied after the Met.