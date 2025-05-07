Celebs Look Fly & Flashy At Met Gala After Parties
Baby Bumpin’ Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Savannah James, Megan Thee Stallion & Other Celebs Swarm Met Gala After Parties
After sizzling the Met Gala red carpet, a bevy of celebs celebrated fashion’s biggest night at exclusive afties.
A$AP Rocky turned up the heat at Jean’s, powered by Casamigos.
The scene was dripping with star power as celebs swarmed the affair to keep the fashion frenzy going.
The tequila brand kept the crowd buzzing with welcome shots in mini bottles and signature sips like the Jean’s Paloma and classic Casamigos Margarita.
Attendees included Rihanna (of course), who proudly paraded her bump across the party…
Megan Thee Stallion, who signed autographs for fans…
Shaboozey…
Beyoncé’s nephew Julez…
As well as Tracee Ellis Ross, and Natasha Lyons.
Looking good!
Hit the flip to see how else your fave celebs partied after the Met.
Mary J. Blige was also seen on the Met Gala after-party scene.
MJB attended the Brooklyn Chop House x HarbourView Equity Partners “Las’ Set” Afterparty. The superfine celebration of Black style and culture included performances from Honey Bxby and Connie Diiamond…
and appearances by Taraji P. Henson…
and Maino.
Looks like a good time was had by all.
Savannah James held a ritzy Meta Gala aftie attended by an abundance of A-listers.
Savannah hosted the party alongside April McDaniel, and the ladies rolled out the red carpet for “The Last Stop” held at NYC’s Crane Club.
Powered by Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal, the exclusive affair delivered a luxe late-night experience complete with a custom welcome moment and signature sips.
Guests indulged in the brand’s full line of expressions, with the standout being the spicy-sweet Cherry On Top cocktail, crafted with Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila, grapefruit, lime, and Calabrian chili.
Guests included “Ya girrrrrl” Keke Palmer…
Pusha T…
Stefon Diggs…
and Yvonne Orji, and Stormzy.
What do YOU think about these Met Gala after-party photos?
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
-
Wait A Dern Minute! Here’s What Happened When Karrueche Seemingly Confirmed Shocking Somethingship With Deion Sanders
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 105
-
Karrueche Tran Seemingly Confirms Coach Prime Coupledom Amid Deion Sanders' Bladder Cancer Announcement
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
The Nerve, The Gall, The Sheer AUDACITY: Trick Daddy Gets DRAGGED To The Ashy Abyss For Saying Women Over 35 Are ‘Damaged Goods’
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107
-
Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness