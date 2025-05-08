'Raising Kanan' Clip: See Lamar Jackson's Acting Debut
‘Raising Kanan’ Exclusive Clip: Baltimore Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson Makes His Acting Debut As Kanan Comes To Visit Unique
As Raising Kanan season 4 continues, we’ve got an exclusive clip from the STARZ series, this time featuring a familiar face from the Baltimore Ravens.
In an exclusive clip from Friday’s new episode, we see Lamar Jackson making his acting debut.
The Baltimore Ravens quarterback appears as E-Tone, a “deadly and dangerous” asset to Unique’s New Jersey crew, who’s clearly unafraid of the boss.
“You a big ole’ buck, huh?,” says Unique to E-Tone. “F*** they feeding y’all New Jersey n***as?” he asks.
“New York n***s,” says E-Tone matter of factly.
As the rest of the crew laughs, there’s a ruckus around the corner as an unexpected guest pops up.
Kanan shockingly comes to talk to Unique, and the crew greets him with their guns drawn.
Unique, however, is shockingly calm and welcomes his rival’s son with open arms.
“I’ve been wondering when you were gonna pay a n*** a visit. Welcome my brother,” says Unique.
Take an exclusive look below.
About Raising Kanan Season 4
In season 4, fans can expect to see new cast members like Megan Thee Stallion’s ex, Pardison Fontaine as “B-Rilla,” and Chris Redd as “Early Tyler.” They’ll be joining series stars Patina Miller as formidable drug queenpin “Raquel Thomas,” MeKai Curtis as the ruthless “Kanan Stark,” Joey Bada$$ as the unpredictable “Unique,” and Tony Danza as the notorious Italian mobster “Stefano Marchetti.”
The star-studded cast also includes Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods as “Snaps and Pop,” London Brown as “Marvin Thomas,” Malcolm Mays as “Lou-Lou Thomas,” and Hailey Kilgore as “Jukebox.”
The long-awaited new season picks up after the shocking plot twist that set the stage for an even more intense return to South Jamaica, Queens.
As the Thomas family navigates the fallout from their life-altering decisions, they remain oblivious to Unique’s return and the chilling consequences of his near-death experience.
Amidst the chaos, the Thomas family faces a truth that can no longer be denied: You are who you are. Now, whether the family chooses to reject or embrace the truth may be the difference between life and death.
A new episode of Raising Kanan airs every Friday on the STARZ app at midnight ET, and on television at 8 p.m. ET
