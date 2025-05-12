Sorry, Fashion Fans: Law Roach Says Zendaya Will Marry Tom Holland In A Dress ‘No One Will Ever See’

Style architect Law Roach and his muse Zendaya are known for turning heads at every major event, but there is one moment the public will likely never see.

Fresh off his styling duties for the Met Gala, the in-demand retired stylist chatted with Complex about the Euphoria actress’ impending nuptials to her Spider-Man co-star, Tom Holland. Though Zendaya debuted her engagement ring at the Golden Globes along with a cute “t” tattoo, presumably for her beau, Roach doesn’t think the general public should expect to see anything from the pair’s big day…including the budding style icon’s wedding dress.

When asked if he’d play a part in sourcing the look for the pair’s wedding, Roach said he would “of course” be involved but that the private couple will likely keep the details to themselves.

“She and Tom are super private about their relationship. They’re trying to be as private as possible,” he said. “There won’t be a Vogue spread or there won’t be pictures of the wedding and the people who she will invite will be really respectful of their privacy, so it will be a really beautiful dress that no one gets to see.”

Well, did anyone truly think they’d get an inside look at Zendaya’s wedding? Perhaps, for the sake of the fashion gawds, she’ll at least give the girls a peek at the hem of her garments for the day. However, we won’t hold our breath.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Holland proposed to the actress during the holiday season while visiting her family with a ring designed by London-based jeweler Jessica McCormack retailing at $200,000. Neither of the actors has confirmed or denied rumors of their engagement, but people close to the couple have clearly gotten the green light to let everyone know a wedding is happening.

The closest Zendaya has come to putting us in the group chat is an exchange she had on the Golden Globes red carpet where she responded to a reporter’s question about her new jewelry by “flashing her own bling on her left hand, doing a sort of jazz-fingers motion.”

Yes, girl, give us nothing!

Since January, the couple has remained relatively low-key, making very few public appearances together; however, Holland was photographed pulling up on his soon-to-be wifey on the set of Euphoria. The HBO series is slated to make its long-awaited return after a nearly three-year hiatus, and our girl Zendaya is back reprising her role as the troubled and complex Rue. She also renegotiated her season three deal with the network to the tune of $1 million per episode, making her the highest-paid Black actress on television.

Zendaya also brought her boo along to a function in her hometown of Oakland, CA earlier this year and the internet couldn’t get enough of him getting the Black family treatment. From dancing with the aunties to being called Spider-Man by her cousins, it was clear that Holland knows how to hold his own at the cookout.