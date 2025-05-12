Model Denise Bidot Claims Allegedly ‘Abusive’ Lil Wayne Dumped Her On Mother’s Day–‘A New Low, Even For Him’



Lil Wayne and longtime girlfriend Denise Bidot have called it quits. In a lengthy Instagram video shared May 11, the 38-year-old plus-sized model claimed that the rap star broke things off on Mother’s Day via text, leaving her and her daughter high and dry. Not only that, she alleged that the “A Milli” hitmaker was abusive prior to ending their relationship.

On Sunday, Bidot revealed that she and the “A Milli” hitmaker had broken up, but not by her choice.

“Breaking up with someone on Mother’s Day is diabolical,” the model, who is a 2025 Sports Illustrated rookie, penned. “Prayers up though. God always pulls me through. Walking with faith.”

In two follow-up videos, an upset Bidot ripped Wayne a new one, claiming that the hip-hop star had kicked her and her daughter Joselyn Adams out after sending the breakup text.

“Wayne literally kicked me and my daughter out on Mother’s Day today. I am just recovering from surgery. I am five weeks out from a whole mommy makeover,” she said. “I can’t even lift boxes. But this man has his assistants and people coming to help kick us out today…and broke up with me on Mother’s Day through text.”

Bidot said she was frustrated over the entire situation, especially as it coincided with preparations for her Sports Illustrated press appearances. Adding to the emotional toll, her daughter was also upset, particularly since her birthday was just around the corner, making the ordeal even more disheartening.

“I am absolutely unsure on how to even process my emotions,” the former Lane Bryant model shared. “If y’all got lawyer recommendations, please send them. I know he has two girls being flown in today, and who knows how many plethora of girls he has,” she further alleged.

Bidot alleged that Lil Wayne “laid” hands on her.

Wayne began dating Bidot in June 2020, shortly after calling off his engagement to La’Tecia Thomas, according to People. In her Instagram video on Sunday, Bidot claimed that she had been “nothing but supportive” to the hip-hop star over the years. “Loved him ‘til the end of the f–king world,” she said.

Bidot revealed that she had even remained committed to the New Orleans-bred artist after he allegedly “laid a f–king hand” on her.

“Like nah. And I took it. And you know what’s crazy is, they always say we’re so stupid for love, and I thought it was a mistake. But I know other women he’s put his hands on,” she claimed.

The beautiful model concluded the video by telling fans she was preparing to return to Wayne’s house to gain clarity about the sudden breakup and find out what was really going on.

She added:

“This is absolutely crazy and a new low, even for him.”

Wayne has yet to comment on the situation, but this isn’t the first time he and Bidot have faced relationship trouble. Back in January 2022, Bidot told Hola! that she was embracing the single life after splitting from the rapper.

“Today I feel like a much more complete woman: I learned to love, not only another person as a couple, but the world, life, to value time, my heart has opened,” she told the outlet at the time.

