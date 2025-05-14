DDG’s Mother & Sister Respond To Halle Bailey Abuse Claims After Rapper Reacts To Restraining Order Live On Stream

Shortly after news of Halle Bailey being granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, DDG, family members of the Youtuber reacted to the news.

Source: Leon Bennett

On Tuesday, May 14, The Little Mermaid star filed for court-ordered protection from the Youtuber, according to reports from TMZ. Bailey alleges that in January, they got into a physical altercation after a failed conversation about visitation for their son, Halo. In her filing, the actress accused DDG of slamming her head into his steering wheel and chipping her tooth in the process.

In response to these claims, DDG’s mother, Tonya Granberry, took to her Instagram Stories with an ambiguous message about speaking out.

“I don’t usually comment or say anything on this internet even with all the negativity, the lies, and hatred toward mine,” she began. “However, these accusations have made me realize that I have been quiet too long.”

Despite teasing further commentary, Tonya has yet to say anything else about the situation.

DDG’s sister, TeeTee, also reacted to news of the restraining order, but unlike her mother, she is choosing to stay out of the situation entirely. In a video circulating on social media, his sister acknowledged that she’s aware of the article chronicling Halle’s claims, but she won’t be offering any commentary.

“I’ve already seen the TMZ post and I’m not going to speak on it, so yeah,” Tee said before laughing uncomfortably.

DDG Was Seen Reacting To News Of The Restraining Order In Real Time

Among other claims in her petition for a restraining order, Halle alleges that on Mother’s Day, DDG sent her text messages about rumors that she took their son Halo on vacation to St. Lucia with Brent Faiyaz. She denied being with the singer in a reply to DDG, and on social media, Bailey posted pictures from the trip with her sister, Chlöe Bailey, seemingly shutting down the YouTuber’s insecure baecation claims.

The restraining order requires DDG to stay at least 100 yards from her and bans the rapper from speaking about her or Halo in public forums. Halle also has permission to take their one-year-old to Italy for at least two months to film a project.

In a clip from internet personality Adin Ross’ stream, DDG can be seen reacting live to the news of the granted order. In disbelief, DDG continues to look at his phone while saying multiple times, “That can’t even be real”

“I don’t know where that even came from…like I gotta be in a simulation,” DDG says to other people in the room as Ross monologues about how good of a person his friend is.

Bailey has not commented publicly about the restraining order.