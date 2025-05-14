Legendary Peach Possessor NeNe Leakes Weighs In On Mia Thornton Potentially Joining #RHOA—’She Should Fit Right On In’ [Exclusive]

NeNe Leakes is commenting on the highly discussed possibility of former Real Housewife of Potomac Mia Thornton joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta. “Just come on down here [and] be messy,” said the reality TV icon.

BOSSIP‘s Managing Editor Dani Canada recently joined NeNe Leakes for a lively “Tea Time” segment on The NeNe Leakes Show. The two discussed everything from Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour to age-gap romances and, naturally, all things Real Housewives of Atlanta.

During their chat, Dani brought up Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton, who recently told her on-again/off-again boo Inc of PostedOnTheCorner that she’d love to snag a peach and join the #RHOA cast. Mia cited the show’s aesthetics and “real friendships” as part of the appeal—a claim that made NeNe raise an eyebrow.

“I don’t know about the real friendships—we can rethink that one,” said NeNe.

Although NeNe admitted she no longer tunes into the show, she told Dani she’s seen Mia around on social media.

“I think she and I may have DMed each other once or twice…I’m sure she’ll make great Housewives with the rest of these girls. Just come on down here [and] just be messy. She should fit right on in.”

During another portion of The NeNe Leakes’ Show’s “Tea Time” segment, NeNe weighed in on a controversial moment on #RHOA season 16.

One of the most talked-about moments from a recent episode featured Porsha Williams joking that she should “f***k ” co-star Angela Oakley’s husband, Charles, a comment Angela didn’t take lightly and confronted her about. Porsha later apologized and blamed the remark on drinking, saying she didn’t remember “HENNYthing.”

NeNe wasn’t impressed.

“That’s a bit much for me,” she said when asked if she could forgive a friend for making such a comment. “It would depend on the girlfriend, but I don’t care who she is. I would be looking at her side-eyed, even if she was drinking. Why would you even make a comment like that?”

Carlos King’s Casting Claims & NeNe’s Clarification

NeNe was also asked to speak on Angela Oakley just now, making her mark as a full-time peach holder amid former #RHOA producer Carlos King revealing she’d actually been pursued as early as season 3, and continued to be courted through season 9.

NeNe wasn’t aware of those behind-the-scenes discussions.

“I don’t remember seeing anything for her,” she admitted. “But I had my own relationship with Angela Oakley. I have an organization called Ladies of Success. She joined that organization a few years ago, and that’s when she and I met.”

As for the casting process, Leakes explained to Dani Canada how things typically work.

“Sometimes we get to know who they’re casting usually when that person has gotten kind of far in the casting process,” she said. “If it’s somebody they’re just pursuing, they probably didn’t tell us.”

And when it comes to casting chatter, NeNe’s seen it all.

“These girls usually talk so much. They’ll come out and be like, ‘Yeah, they wanted me.’ It’s like girl—they didn’t really want you. They was just trying to talk to you.”

Watch the latest episode of The NeNe Leakes Show below.

