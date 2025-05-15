Halle Bailey Granted Temporary Custody Of Son, Halo, Following DDG’s Alleged Abuse

Halle Bailey has been granted temporary sole physical and legal custody of her one-year-old son, Halo.

Source: Jon Kopaloff

On Tuesday, May 13, Bailey petitioned the court for sole custody of her son, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend, DDG. This comes after she accused the YouTuber-turned-rapper of domestic abuse, asking the courts to maintain sole custody of their child moving forward.

In legal documents obtained by Page Six, The Little Mermaid star claimed she filed the petition without giving notice to her ex out of fear “that the violence would reoccur.” She also said that she was afraid “the other party would take the children out of the area” before the order could be granted and served.

Earlier this week, Bailey was granted a temporary order of protection from DDG after alleging he physically attacked her multiple times following their October 2024 breakup. In the legal documents, the actress claimed the first incident of abuse happened in January, after she attempted to set up a visitation schedule with her ex.

In her petition, the Grown-ish star claimed the YouTuber arrived at her home to pick up their son and quickly became verbally abusive, allegedly telling her, “Get out of my car, b***h,” as she attempted to help buckle their son into his car seat. After that, she claims he pulled her hair and pushed her face into the steering wheel, chipping her front tooth.

Bailey says she rode in DDG’s car to his home because she was concerned about her son’s safety, and once they arrived, she claims she described the alleged incident to the rapper’s family. In her restraining order request, which the Los Angeles courts granted, she included photos of her chipped tooth and bruises on her arm.

With the restraining order in place, DDG must stay 100 yards away from Bailey and their son, Halo, and cannot have firearms in his possession. He is also not allowed to contact her either directly or indirectly.

The Little Mermaid star has also requested that the YouTuber not be able to use his streaming platforms to weaponize his fanbase against her, which he has done in the past.

“Whenever he wishes to cause upset, he starts bad mouthing me to his several millions of fans,” she said in the documents, per ABC News. “He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media.”

While Bailey has kept many of her relationship struggles private, she did call her ex out publicly in November 2024, after DDG livestreamed with their son.

“i wasn’t told or notified and i am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people,” she wrote on X at the time.

Bailey and DDG were in a relationship for more than two years, from January 2022 until October 2024. They welcomed their son, Halo, in December 2023, and in October 2024, DDG confirmed their split.

If you need help or support for addressing Domestic Violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text START to 88788.