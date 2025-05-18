Misa Hylton Supports Son Justin Combs At Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Trial Despite Needing A Walker: ‘I’m A Mother First!’

Misa Hylton has been a consistent presence at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial, a clear show of support for their son, Justin Combs. Despite navigating her own health challenges, having been seen using a walker and wearing a medical boot, Hylton put her issues to the side to be there for her son.

Source: Anadolu

As BOSSIP has reported, Diddy is currently on trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Hylton, who previously dated Combs, has remained relatively quiet about the legal saga surrounding her ex. However, she is making it clear that her focus is her son Justin, whom she shares with the disgraced music mogul.

According to TheShadeRoom, Hylton has been observed using a walker while entering the courthouse. Many were surprised to see her using a mobility aide and wondered why she would attend Diddy’s trial if she was not feeling well. Via Instagram, she revealed she suffered an injury, though she never mentioned how she became injured. She also stated that she originally wanted to heal in private, but her son said, “Mommy, I need you,” so she strapped her boot on.

“Yes, I’m good everyone I’m on my healing journey. When I suffered my injury I had chosen to heal privately but when my son said “Mommy I need you” I was right there for him walker and all. I’m a MOTHER FIRST, FOR REAL and I am my son’s strength and thats just what it is. Plain and Simple,” she wrote.

The celebrity stylist recognizes that her attendance at Diddy’s trial garnered a little backlash, but she isn’t concerned about those not aligned with her.

“Whoever doesn’t understand that just simply isn’t in alignment with me or anything that I’m about in life. I’m cool with that. I have a purpose filled life that I live daily. I make impact. I’m not concerned with insecure people attempting to project their insecurities on to me. EVER,” she continued. “Let’s start being real people who do real things again. Don’t let this app rule your life I promise you it’s really not good for you. Every moment isn’t a glamour moment, your best highlight reel, some moments are as down to the bone as you could ever in your life imagine. Layered and complex.”

Hylton also took some time to highlight disabled people and their struggles in navigating life, “To all of my temporarily disabled and disabled people, don’t ever be ashamed of your condition or the need to use the medical tools created to assist in your healing or the way you need to move around in this world.”

At the end of her caption, she also hinted at her reaction to Diddy’s trial, stating that she wanted to turn into Tupac outside the courthouse.

“P.S. It took me everything in my soul to not turn into Pac leaving the courtroom, outside of the courthouse 😭😭😭 IYKYK,” she said.

She is likely referencing when the late rapper was on trial for sexual assault in 1994, and he spat on reporters.

Diddy’s trial will continue on Monday, May 19, and is expected to last another six to seven weeks.