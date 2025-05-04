‘What’s The 411?’ Misa Hylton & Mary J. Blige’s $5M Beef Over Rapper Vado And Breached Contracts, Explained

Source: Mireya Acierto/Johnny Nunez

Misa Hylton and Mary J. Blige may have helped create one of the most iconic fashion eras of all time, and become the poster women for friends-turned sisters, but now the stylist’s lawyer is explaining their multimillion-dollar beef.

As BOSSIP previously reported, the famed stylist filed a $5 million lawsuit against the “No More Drama” singer, alleging that Blige purposely ruined her professional relationship with New York rappe, Vado. Hylton’s attorney, Nicholas Ramcharitar, spoke with Lauren LoRosa of The Breakfast Club about the “unfortunate” falling out between the two.

“Misa Hylton and Mary J. Blige, they’re not just friends, they’re non-biological family, probably closer than blood family, and it’s very unfortunate that this had to go down like this because Misa tried everything to amicably resolve the issue with Mary directly, with Mary’s camp,” Ramcharitar shared. “But unbeknownst to us why, Mary J. Blige and her camp completely cut off Mrs. Hylton.”

Hylton claims that Blige did a backdoor deal to sign Vado to her Beautiful Life Productions label imprint and then proceeded to cut her out of business dealings while encouraging the rapper to hire her head of security as his manager instead. Blige is said to be romantically linked to the security guard.

Hylton claims that Blige’s interference has cost her and Vado, as the singer refused to release his album until he split ways with Hylton. With 20% of his potential earnings hanging in the balance, Hylton claims it’s time for Blige to pay up. However, it’s not all about the money for Hylton, who is broken up about the sudden shift in their friendship, according to her attorney.

“It’s like all of a sudden you have a sister you been with forever, and 40 years later all of a sudden your sister stops talking to you and you don’t know why,” he said.

Fans of both women were stunned to see them embroiled in a legal battle and some wondered why Hylton’s asking price was so large for a relatively unknown artist.

“It’s all about Vado. People are asking, ‘Why $5 million?’ It’s not random. He was supposed to be on tour with Mary, featured on songs, in videos. None of that happened,” Ramcharitar said. “That exposure is everything in Hip-Hop—radio, blogs, performances. That’s how an artist eats. Vado didn’t get that. He was shelved. And when you tally up what he lost? $5 million might be light.”

There is hope for reconciliation, according to Hylton’s legal team, if Blige agrees to make things right before they head to court over the accusations.

“If Mary steps up, honors the agreement, gets Vado on tour, back in the studio—yeah, that could move the needle,” Ramcharitar said. “But there’s more to consider: legal fees, lost opportunities, emotional distress. Misa’s been deeply affected.”

Hylton has been through a lot on the personal front lately, as her sons Justin and Christian, whom she shares with disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, were involved in a raid on their father’s property in 2024. The stylist turned designer spoke out against the excessive force used on them during the incident. She also shared her thoughts on the hotel security footage that shows Combs violently assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, saying that it “triggered” her “own trauma.”

Surely, Misa could use some sister support right now.