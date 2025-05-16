Ex-Danity Kane Members Aubrey O’Day & Dawn Richard To Testify After Cassie In Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

The Sean “Diddy” Combs sex trafficking trial continues with former Danity Kane members Aubrey O’Day and Dawn Richard reportedly slated to testify after Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura.

Following bombshell testimony from Combs’ ex-girlfriend and alleged abuse victim of 11 years, more women from the disgraced mogul’s past will take the stand. According to Us Weekly, a source confirmed that Aubrey O’Day will testify “sometime this week or next.” She confirmed returning to New York City on Wednesday, May 14, which the source said complied with a subpoena.

O’Day hinted at her courtroom appearance with a social media post, writing, “Hey New York!!! Where y’all think I should head first?” She included a scale emoji, which is typically a symbol of the justice system.

The anonymous insider also stated that this daunting moment is a long time coming for O’Day.

“It’s nerve-wracking, but she’s ready. She’s not going to back down. She wants justice for everyone,” the source continued.

O’Day’s relationship with Combs began on MTV’s Making the Band 3. The MTV reality show was a competition to form a girl group. She quickly became a breakout star, selected to form Danity Kane with Dawn Richard and Shannon Bex. However, Combs kicked O’Day out of the group a few years after signing her to Bad Boy Records.

The Celebrity Apprentice alum has been one of the most vocal and visible critics of Combs. His fame and power at the time didn’t stop O’Day from publicly calling him out. When he recently announced the return of music rights to his former artists, the singer exposed that the gesture came with strings attached in the form of an NDA to “silence” them.

O’Day didn’t hesitate to publicly support Ventura coming forward with her bombshell 2023 lawsuit accusing him of abuse, sexual assault, and forced participation in “freak-offs,” which Ventura testified about earlier this week. Another Ventura supporter is expected to take the stand: Dawn Richard.

