Cardi B Accuses Offset Of Stalking, Revenge Porn & Death Threats
Cardi B Accuses Offset Of Stalking, Harassment, Sending Revenge Porn To Her New Man & Making Murder-Suicide Threats
Cardi B blasted “suicidal” Offset for alleged stalking, harassment and death threats, before claiming the messy Migo sent revenge porn to her new man.
Offset went from threatening Jess Hilarious about discussing his messy divorce to his soon-to-be ex-wife publicly accusing him of even worse. This isn’t the first time Cardi exposed relationship issues with Offset online, but these are certainly the most serious and concerning accusations.
On Friday, March 28, she updated fans on Instagram Live about her personal life behind the scenes. Cardi claimed that her ex is a “hating a** n***a” who “ruined” her Valentine’s Day which BOSSIP reported she spent with her rumored new boo, Patriots player Steffon Diggs.
Although Cardi kept things cute and mute for the past few months, she says the divorce drama escalated to her ex tormenting her “every time that [she] finds peace” and moves on. She initially didn’t go into detail about the latest incident this week, but warned she would collect receipts and put him on blast.
Shortly after that restrained venting, Cardi logged onto X (formerly Twitter) to demand an apology from Offset and his “little pet.” She promised to “expose everything” about her ex and his next if they didn’t make things right. According to the “W.A.P.” rapper, Offset recruited “blogger friends” and others to “troll” her and leave “crazy voicemails.” And this behavior allegedly went on “for four months.”
The deadline must have passed without penance from Offset, because Cardi came back online with shocking claims of deadly threats and harassment.
See Cardi B following through to “expose everything” about Offset allegedly stalking and sending revenge porn after the flip.
Cardi B Accuses Offset Of Death Threats And Sending Revenge Porn Of Them Having Sex To Her New Man
It seems like Offset or his “little pet” called Cardi B’s bluff because she logged back in and didn’t hold back! In a rant, the Grammy winner claimed her estranged ex put her through more than just bitter baby daddy drama. “I don’t give a f**k! For the past few months, I’ve been going through a lot of stuff that I keep to myself,” she shared.
“This guy is upset that I sent his girlfriend text messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life… He’s mad!” Cardi explained.
“Mind you, he sent text messages to a guy I was dealing with of videos of me and him having sex. That’s the kind of s**t that I was dealing with for the past two months.”
Cardi also claims that he tracks her travel, not for the sake of the coparenting, but allegedly stalking to “harass” her with phone calls when she’s out of town. She said Offset’s new girlfriend also sends harassing calls and messages. The mom of three also asserts that the people closest to Cardi also became targets.
“You’ve been harassing me and harassing the men that I’ve been dealing with for months already. Youv’e been harassing my friends. You sent people to get my homegirl beat up,” she continued.
Fans Previously Accused Offset Of Stalking Cardi B
As several comments noted, these serious offenses are too dangerous to ignore. Many instances of the kind of alleged threats and harassment calls Cardi described escalate to physical Intimate Partner Violence. Fans already expressed concerns about “stalker” behavior when an uninvited Offset pulled up on Cardi mid-twerk in an NYC club.
Although famous artists like them will often cross paths in public, Cardi’s startled reaction and immediate disinterest in the fun both pointed to something more sinister going on. In light of the new allegations, several comments urged Cardi to take her concerns to court for a restraining order.
Cardi B announced filing for divorce from Offset while pregnant with their third child in August of 2024. The former couple also shares their daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 3. They seemed to make progress with coparenting after reaching an agreement for joint custody of their children. Now, it appears they have bigger issues than ending their marriage on paper.
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113
-
'B***h, You Could Never!' Cardi B Drags 'Disgusting' Crissle West's Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy
-
ThRih-Peat! Here’s What Happened When Rihanna Rih-vealed Her Precious Baby Girl, Rocki Irish Mayers