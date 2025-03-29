Cardi B Accuses Offset Of Stalking, Harassment, Sending Revenge Porn To Her New Man & Making Murder-Suicide Threats

Cardi B blasted “suicidal” Offset for alleged stalking, harassment and death threats, before claiming the messy Migo sent revenge porn to her new man.

Neilson Barnard/Christopher Polk

Offset went from threatening Jess Hilarious about discussing his messy divorce to his soon-to-be ex-wife publicly accusing him of even worse. This isn’t the first time Cardi exposed relationship issues with Offset online, but these are certainly the most serious and concerning accusations.

On Friday, March 28, she updated fans on Instagram Live about her personal life behind the scenes. Cardi claimed that her ex is a “hating a** n***a” who “ruined” her Valentine’s Day which BOSSIP reported she spent with her rumored new boo, Patriots player Steffon Diggs.

Although Cardi kept things cute and mute for the past few months, she says the divorce drama escalated to her ex tormenting her “every time that [she] finds peace” and moves on. She initially didn’t go into detail about the latest incident this week, but warned she would collect receipts and put him on blast.



Shortly after that restrained venting, Cardi logged onto X (formerly Twitter) to demand an apology from Offset and his “little pet.” She promised to “expose everything” about her ex and his next if they didn’t make things right. According to the “W.A.P.” rapper, Offset recruited “blogger friends” and others to “troll” her and leave “crazy voicemails.” And this behavior allegedly went on “for four months.”

The deadline must have passed without penance from Offset, because Cardi came back online with shocking claims of deadly threats and harassment.

