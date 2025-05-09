‘No Filter, No Makeup!’ Cardi Claps Back At ‘Unrecognizable’ Criticism Of Her Met Gala Appearance With Barefaced Bardi Receipts

Cardi B slayed the 2025 Met Gala red carpet, but now she’s clapping back at claims her face card declined by posting “no makeup, no filter” receipts.

During fashion’s biggest night, the “W.A.P.” rapper was on theme in a divinely dandy Burberry suit by Daniel Lee. Her Met Gala ‘fit was flawless, but that’s not the part of Cardi’s look that caused controversy this week. Several comments complained she “looks different” in a new behind-the-scenes video and needs to “stop touching her face.”

Cardi B Talks The 2025 Met Gala’s Black Dandy Theme & Raising The Bar

As one of the most highly anticipated fashion girlies, she sat down with Vogue during last looks to discuss the pressure of outdoing herself year after year.

“It’s actually more intimidating now because I’m competing with myself. Everybody always expects so much from me. Especially here, because they know that this is my department, which, you know, is overwhelming, but I love it. It just makes me understand like I’m really a superstar. ’Cause only the superstars get invited,” she said.

When it comes to this year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style hit close to home for Cardi. The native New Yorker looked to Harlem’s history for inspiration. She recalled some of the people most serious about sartorial stunting apply pressure every week with their Sunday best.

“When I first found out that the Met Gala was dandyism, all I could think about is Harlem. You know, when you walk the streets of Harlem, you always have custom, like, stores that actually make custom, like, fits like this,” Cardi continued. “I never really seen somebody but a pastor dress like that, dress real dandy, dress real colorful. Not even just colorful, just, have a little twist to it. ‘Cause you don’t really have to have color. You could be dandy just wearing black. This is, like, suits but with seasoning on it.”

Despite this illuminating interview that perfectly captured the definition of dandy, most comments focused on her face. “She is unrecognizable. It’s alarming,” one social media user said. Other critics questioned whether Cardi was “drunk” or “high,” causing “slurred” speech.

Cardi entered the chat to clarify that she wasn’t under the influence: “No I was really really tired and drowsy,” she wrote.

And that’s understandable considering the soon-to-be divorced mom of three has a newborn at home. Still, the internet kept coming for Cardi’s looks at the afterparty.

