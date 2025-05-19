Malcolm X Marks The Culture: 100 Years Of Revolutionary Influence In Film, Fashion & Hip-Hop

It’s been 100 years since the birth of El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz—better known to the world as Malcolm X. In those hundred years, his legacy hasn’t aged, it’s evolved, sharpened and traveled.

Source: SAMEER AL-DOUMY

From 1960s press photos to 1990s biopics, 2010s mixtapes to 2020s merch drops, Malcolm X’s voice has never stopped echoing. Instead, it’s been remixed across mediums and generations, reintroduced to the masses as more than a martyr. He’s become a template. A timeline of resistance—written in bold, block font and worn on hoodies from Harlem to London.

This isn’t nostalgia. It’s testimony.

The Blueprint: Malcolm in the 1960s and ’70s

Before the movies, the music, or the fashion lines, there was the man. Malcolm Little. Detroit Red. Minister Malcolm. El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz. His evolution—from street hustler to Black nationalist to international human rights advocate—set a framework for public transformation that continues to inspire cultural creators.

His 1965 autobiography, co-written with Alex Haley, remains one of the most assigned, banned, and debated pieces of literature in American classrooms. By the 1970s, Malcolm’s philosophies were already being studied, politicized, and reshaped by the Black Power and Pan-Africanist movements.

This is where the ripple began. The style, the language, the posture—it all became part of the brand before branding was even a thing.

Reenactments & Rhetoric: 1990s Film & Cultural Reawakening

The early ‘90s introduced Malcolm X to new generations through the lens of cinema. Spike Lee’s Malcolm X (1992) wasn’t just a film—it was a reintroduction. Denzel Washington didn’t perform the role—he inhabited it. The film’s reach extended beyond theaters. It moved into classrooms, barbershops, sermons. Malcolm’s speeches were suddenly playing in surround sound.

Lee’s visual storytelling not only reignited global conversations about Malcolm’s message but cemented his imagery—raised finger, dark-rimmed glasses, slick part—as a cultural shorthand for righteous rage and Black dignity.

Washington’s performance earned Oscar nominations, but more than that, it turned Malcolm from a chapter in a textbook to a presence you could feel in the room.