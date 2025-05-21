Love Is Blind's Ashley Tells AD About Tyler Francis Divorce
‘What’s The Reality?’ Podcast Exclusive: ‘Love Is Blind’s’ Ashley Speaks On Tyler Split, Says ‘Pathological Liar’ Lied To Her Face Just Before The Reunion
Love Is Blind season 7’s Ashley Adionser is opening up for the first time about her Tyler Francis divorce, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE deets on the eye-opening revelations she shared with Amber “AD” Desiree about the man she’s calling a “pathological liar.”
Queens support queens, and that’s exactly what they’re doing on the latest episode of AD’s What’s The Reality? podcast.
In case you forgot, Ashley made headlines for fiercely sticking by Tyler amid his saying that he was a “sperm donor” to his three children, twin girls and a boy, but had never met them, a detail he neglected to share in the pods. However, in October, the mother of Francis’ children responded to his claims on Instagram, asserting that he was actively co-parenting and had fathered her twins naturally through intercourse.
Social media users also posted photos of Tyler with the children, contradicting his claims that he didn’t know them. Tyler went on to say in an interview that he was tired of being a “tip-toe dad” to the kids as the mom kept bringing him in and out of their lives, and added that he wanted “that family” to leave him alone. Ashley also responded to critics urging her to leave him, saying things weren’t that simple.
Then in January, Ashley announced that she filed for divorce from Tyler after more than a year of marriage, and Tyler confirmed the split in a statement of his own, calling the process of dissolving their marriage “incredibly difficult and emotional.”
Ashley Adoniser Talks Tyler Francis Split, Says He Lied (Again) Just Before The Love Is Blind Reunion
In an exclusive clip from Amber “AD” Desiree’s What’s The Reality? podcast, Ashley tearfully tells Amber about a pivotal pre-reunion moment when she asked Tyler to be completely honest with her, and he still lied to her face.
“Right before the reunion, like the night before, I remember putting my hands out like this,” said Ashley before becoming emotional. “And I was like, ‘Am I sleeping with the enemy?'”
“And he said ‘No, you’re not,’ and I asked him, ‘Is there anything that I need to know, please do not send me to the wolves. And he literally was like ‘No, there’s nothing else you need to know, we’re in this together, and that’s why I can’t wrap my mind around it.”
“Cause that was the moment for you to be like, ‘This, this, this, this, this” “and you take me or leave me.’ And he continued, even when I was drowning, he continued, and so I had that kind of reassurance where I was like, ‘Okay. We’re in this together, let’s do this.'”
Take an exclusive look below.
Hit the flip for more from AD’s podcast exclusive with Ashley, and her thoughts on marrying a “pathological iar.”
Elsewhere in the conversation, Ashley revealed that despite his claims he hadn’t had contact with his baby mama or children in years, the group knew he was going to be on the show and that they had all gathered in person the day before he left for filming.
“It impacted the marriage immediately,” said Ashley. “Because now I have to question the person I’m laying next to. And I think that that’s such a scary feeling to not know what’s true, what’s not true.”
The reality star, who admitted to snooping through Tyler’s computer for answers, added,
“He’s a pathological liar. And I was looking at this man like, ‘Who are you?’ And if we don’t have the two biggest things in a marriage, which are trust and honesty, then what do we have?”
Now, as she moves through the divorce process, she told AD also said that she hasn’t spoken to Tyler since January.
“I haven’t seen him since,” she told AD on What’s The Reality? “Whenever we get invited to events and stuff, I write the people and ask who’s attending, because I want to be sure I don’t run into him at all.”
She added that their only communication has been related to legal proceedings.
“My lawyers reach out to him, but he’s not responding,” she said. “He knows it costs me money when he doesn’t. He still does it. It’s so malicious.”
Despite her efforts to keep the process civil, Ashley said Tyler continues to delay legal tasks.
“I even told him I will Zelle you to get things notarized,” she admitted, clearly frustrated by the lack of cooperation. “Every time you don’t respond, this is what happens. Please—what can I do?”
Ashley also told AD that her entire marriage is now shrouded in uncertainty.
“If I knew this man’s intentions for all of this, it would make me sleep better at night,” she said. “I even go back and forth in my head if he ever loved me…and I don’t know. I’ll never know.”
Now, with the relationship behind her, Ashley said she finds herself questioning not only Tyler’s motives but his identity.
“Was he playing a character? Who is this?” she asked. “The fact that we still can’t answer these questions today—it’s a huge question mark.”
And while she hopes for closure, she’s skeptical it will ever come.
“I hope he doesn’t do a sit-down,” she said when asked if she thought he might speak publicly about their marriage. “Because by all means, go ahead—but there’s nothing you can say besides, ‘Yes, I did this to this woman.’”
She also explained that despite the heartbreak and betrayal she endured during her marriage to Tyler, she’s still rooted in the same “soft girl” era she was before Love Is Blind.
“Just because I gave my love to the wrong person doesn’t mean that my love is not top tier,” she said on What’s The Reality? “Before I went to the show, I was abstinent for a year, and I was really focusing on myself and what I wanted. Which is why this sucks so much because I was ripe and ready.”
During that vulnerable period, she allowed herself to soften and let her guard down in ways she never had before, and she’s okay with continuing to keep that softness.
“My mom and my friends used to say, I don’t give guys wiggle room. Now, they The Wiggles, right?” she said with a laugh. “I tried to be the softer version of myself, but I want to keep her…I don’t want to give him that power to change that.”
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108
-
Footage Of T-Hood Assaulting Girlfriend Kelsie Frost Released, Rapper's Family Speaks Out—'Show The Date & Time On These Videos!'
-
One Last Rodeo! Our Grand ‘Ole Gallery Fiinale Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107
-
Kirk Frost's Daughter Kelsie Frost Breaks Silence On Boyfriend T-Hood's Murder, Denies 'Conspiracy Theories' About Her Involvement: 'I Would NEVER!'
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 109
-
Platinum's Perspective: Legendary Magic City Star Sonya 'Platinum' Meadows Reflects On The Strip Club's Changes, Celebrity Clients
-
Bling Bling: Toni Braxton Posts Wedding Ring To Celebrate Anniversary With Birdman