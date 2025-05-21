‘What’s The Reality?’ Podcast Exclusive: ‘Love Is Blind’s’ Ashley Speaks On Tyler Split, Says ‘Pathological Liar’ Lied To Her Face Just Before The Reunion

Source: Terrence Patrick

Love Is Blind season 7’s Ashley Adionser is opening up for the first time about her Tyler Francis divorce, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE deets on the eye-opening revelations she shared with Amber “AD” Desiree about the man she’s calling a “pathological liar.”

Queens support queens, and that’s exactly what they’re doing on the latest episode of AD’s What’s The Reality? podcast.

Source: What’s The Reality Podcast

In case you forgot, Ashley made headlines for fiercely sticking by Tyler amid his saying that he was a “sperm donor” to his three children, twin girls and a boy, but had never met them, a detail he neglected to share in the pods. However, in October, the mother of Francis’ children responded to his claims on Instagram, asserting that he was actively co-parenting and had fathered her twins naturally through intercourse.

Social media users also posted photos of Tyler with the children, contradicting his claims that he didn’t know them. Tyler went on to say in an interview that he was tired of being a “tip-toe dad” to the kids as the mom kept bringing him in and out of their lives, and added that he wanted “that family” to leave him alone. Ashley also responded to critics urging her to leave him, saying things weren’t that simple.

Then in January, Ashley announced that she filed for divorce from Tyler after more than a year of marriage, and Tyler confirmed the split in a statement of his own, calling the process of dissolving their marriage “incredibly difficult and emotional.”

Ashley Adoniser Talks Tyler Francis Split, Says He Lied (Again) Just Before The Love Is Blind Reunion

In an exclusive clip from Amber “AD” Desiree’s What’s The Reality? podcast, Ashley tearfully tells Amber about a pivotal pre-reunion moment when she asked Tyler to be completely honest with her, and he still lied to her face.

“Right before the reunion, like the night before, I remember putting my hands out like this,” said Ashley before becoming emotional. “And I was like, ‘Am I sleeping with the enemy?'”

Source: What’s The Reality

“And he said ‘No, you’re not,’ and I asked him, ‘Is there anything that I need to know, please do not send me to the wolves. And he literally was like ‘No, there’s nothing else you need to know, we’re in this together, and that’s why I can’t wrap my mind around it.”

“Cause that was the moment for you to be like, ‘This, this, this, this, this” “and you take me or leave me.’ And he continued, even when I was drowning, he continued, and so I had that kind of reassurance where I was like, ‘Okay. We’re in this together, let’s do this.'”

Source: What’s The Reality?

Take an exclusive look below.

