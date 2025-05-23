Divorce Drama: Papoose Claims Remy Ma Cheated ‘Numerous Times’ Amid Explosive Divorce, His New Boo Claressa Shields Chimes In

Papoose and Remy Ma are bringing the internet into their divorce drama, airing out intimate details from their messy separation.

Source: Prince Williams

Remy Ma publicly called out her estranged husband for allegedly stalling their divorce plans, which triggered a huge back-and-forth for the whole internet to see. On Thursday, May 22, Remy took to Instagram Live to address comments Pap’s new girlfriend, Claressa Shields, made on The Breakfast Club relating to their divorce.

Remy insisted “there should be no ill feelings at all” between the pair, requesting that Papoose file for divorce, saying she would pay for it if necessary. She added that “everything is signed and ready to go” on her end, putting the delay on her ex.

It didn’t take long for Papoose to respond, sharing a screenshot on Instagram of an email sent to him, confirming that he had filed for divorce in New Jersey.

“This was so easy to file for divorce. Why hasn’t she done it ? #pumpfaking,” he wrote in his caption. “The only reason I haven’t filed previously is for the sake of my daughter. She has to go to school. When two individuals behave like civilized adults, you can get a divorce peacefully/privately. And that was my intentions. But when a person wants to be bitter, & clout chase. It turns into a circus. Which can lead to an embarrassment for my child.”

He concluded his caption by calling his estranged wife a liar before claiming she’s been trying to get back together with him.

“You just lied for a hour straight,” he wrote. “But actions speak louder than lies. You just called me YESTERDAY trying to get back with me. And I said NO!”

That wasn’t all Papoose had to get off his chest, hopping on Instagram Live to vent even more, which is when he claimed that Remy cheated on him multiple times throughout their marriage.

“Normally I wouldn’t even entertain this, but the fact that you mentioned my children, I’m not letting that ride,” he began the clip, according to Complex. “Since this whole situation happened, everybody know I never said nothing. The only time I said something was the last time when she tried to clout chase with the whole fake thing she tried to put on Instagram before. But ever since this transpired, I never opened my mouth, never said nothing because that’s not my style. And also, I would never wanna disrespect her, you know what I mean, actions speak way louder than words.”

He continued:

“Initially, when it transpired, which was 2022, when she started dealing with the lame—but that wasn’t the first time I caught her cheating. I’ve caught her cheating numerous times since she’s been home…You had the audacity to mention my child and you had the audacity to mention me not seeing my daughter whenever. Since I left, she has not allowed me to see my daughter. She’s been straight miserable.”

Remy Ma fired back quickly, jumping on IG Live to call her ex a liar for claiming she’s been trying to rekindle things.

“Like I said…all Papoose care about is what yall think of him. I KNEW he was coming on here like the EMOTIONAL girl he is,” she began. “And I’ve been waiting. I would listen to ONLY papoose music 24/7 for the rest of my life before I get back with you BOZO.”

Her caption continued:

“Sidebar: and you haven’t taken my daughter to or from school since last year. But that’s allegedly why u got a place so close to my crib lol Double Sidebar: Like I always tell you…if u miss me just say that, no need to start an unnecessary fight.”

She went on to address Pap’s divorce filing, saying,

“Did y’all see the date on that divorce filing? He filed that today. He filed that today. Who gave you the money? They gave you the money? You should thank me. Look at me doing you favors again…I got y’all lit.”

The rapper went on to reveal that Papoose blocked her on social media, threatening to put Papoose’s son on her IG Live to prove he’s not an active father.

“Mr. Great dad, I will add him to my Live and let him go on you,” she says. “Stop playing with me.”

In a follow-up post, Remy shared a slip from a pawn shop, claiming her estranged husband pawned some of her jewelry and has still not returned it.

“Too many lies to refute but let’s start with this one,” she wrote in her caption. “Papoose Why were you in the pawnshop 6 months ago? Did you ever go pick it up? You had til ya birthday to get it out. Why I can’t find my Cartier bracelet?”

Amid all the ongoing drama, Papoose’s girlfriend, Claressa Shields, also chimed in, taking to X to address some of Remy’s claims about Pap.

“I’m a read in between the lines type person. Even if the lines are lies! I have a lot of respect for the truth. I heard so many lies today it was crazy, one, if my breakfast club interview triggered her that much…just wait til I address the lies she told today,” she began in her first tweet.

“Papoose is not my manager,” Claressa clarified. “@MarkTaffetMedia is my Manager ! I don’t let nothing or nobody play with my money. Since I’ve been with Pap he has created opportunities for me to get bags! So all that talk was cap.”

“Don’t try and diminish this man character. Pap is a helpful man that’s just how he is. It take a lot to piss him off. He’s very loyal and solid. Word is bond to him,” she continued. “We been living our best life since mid-August last year. I really enjoyed our private relationship for reasons like this. All these people judging a situation they know nothing about. Pap was separated way before I came along.”

She concluded her tweets by laughing off more of Remy’s claims, writing:

“HONDA AIRBNBS, HOTELS!!!!! Man stoppppp! It’s crazy how everybody broke I’m sorry to tell you but I fight too good to be broke. All my cars are 2022s and 2023s, Pap drive a Benz! And got his own place. Everyone know my houses I got. No need to speak lies when the truth will set you free.”

After a full day of drama on Thursday, Papoose is still going on Friday, now claiming he wrote a majority of Remy Ma’s raps. From the looks of it, this drama is far from over.