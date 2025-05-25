Tory Lanez’s Suspected Stabber Claims Self-Defense, Says He Thought Diminutive Daystar Was Plotting To Kill Him

The prison drama involving Tory Lanez just got a whole new layer of confusion. The man who allegedly stabbed the rapper who’s serving a 10-year sentence is now claiming he acted in self-defense, believing Lanez was actually trying to end his life.

Source: Sarah Morris

As previously reported, Tory Lanez’s time behind bars took a violent turn earlier this month when he was reportedly stabbed 14 times. Initially, details were scarce, but his team confirmed he suffered severe injuries, including seven wounds to his back, four to his torso, two to the back of his head, and one to his face, with both lungs reportedly collapsing. This brutal attack led to an urgent call for his release from prison by his legal team, who argued his safety was at risk. Supporters of the rapper also called for his release, including Drake, Chris Brown, and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. The latter called on California Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson.

The alleged attack pushed the spotlight back on the case, with many looking to Megan Thee Stallion as the “catalyst” to Lanez’s current prison stint. As a result, her legal team released a slide presentation of evidence that was originally presented during the trial.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Now, the alleged attacker, Santino Casio, is telling his side of the story from behind bars. According to a recent interview with TMZ, Casio, who is already serving a life sentence for second-degree murder, is not denying that he stabbed Lanez. However, he’s painting a picture of self-preservation, claiming he genuinely feared for his own life.

The Man Who Allegedly Stabbed Tory Lanez Claims Self-Defense

Casio reportedly told TMZ that he caught wind of rumors circulating through the “prison grapevine” that Lanez had put a “price on his head.”

Source: Johnny Nunez

Whether that’s prison paranoia or legitimate information, Casio was clearly convinced. He claims that when he later ran into Lanez on the morning of May 12, he noticed a “suspicious lump” in Tory’s pocket area. In a moment of alleged panic, believing it was a weapon, Casio says he “jumped him, hit him, and stabbed him 14 times.”

Despite the sheer number of stab wounds, Casio incredibly claims he wasn’t trying to kill the rapper. He also added context to his self-defense narrative by stating he walked away from the incident with a stab wound to his own leg, suggesting Tory did have a weapon.

Tory Lanez’s legal team, however, isn’t buying Casio’s story. They swiftly released a statement slamming his claims as “baseless” and an “absurd fabrication,” calling the attack on their client “savage and ferocious.” They reiterate that Lanez’s continued incarceration poses a significant threat to his safety, pushing for his immediate release.

“The recent attempt on his life was savage and ferocious, underscoring the clear and present danger he faces while incarcerated. Any claim to the contrary, particularly from an individual serving a life sentence for heinous crimes, is not only baseless but an absurd fabrication,” Lanez’s legal representation told TMZ. “His continued confinement is both a miscarriage of justice and a threat to his safety. He must be released immediately.”