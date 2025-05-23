Case CLOSED: Megan Thee Stallion’s Lawyers Release ‘Overwhelming Evidence’ That Convicted Tory Lanez As He Becomes Republicans’ Paltry Petite Poster Child

The Tory Lanez fan club grew from artists facing similar charges and allegations to miscellaneous MAGA politicians jumping on the bandwagon. However, Megan Thee Stallion’s attorneys released receipts of “overwhelming evidence” that earned the cantankerous Canadian a 10-year sentence for shooting her.

Source: Savion Washington/Greg Doherty

Tory Lanez’s (real name Daystar Peterson) team turned concern about his recent stabbing into a campaign, curiously claiming his innocence based on supposed “new evidence.” Instead of making claims in press conferences, Megan Thee Stallion’s (real name Megan Pete) lawyers pulled up with a whole PowerPoint presentation. Complex reports her legal team released “Overwhelming Evidence of Mr. Peterson’s Guilt,” laying out the legal and forensic facts that convinced a judge and jury of his guilt.

The “Overwhelming Evidence” Released By Megan Thee Stallion’s Legal Team

The 30-slide dossier makes all incriminating information plain enough for all the armchair attorneys who got their degrees from Law & Order marathons. The first section, titled “Daystar Peterson Admitted to Shooting Megan Pete,” includes a transcript of a call from jail where Tory admitted fault to her former best friend, Kelsey Harris. He blamed the incident, where Kelsey said he assaulted her as well, on the fact the he was “just so f**king drunk” and “didn’t understand what the f*** was going on.” screenshots of messages Lanez sent apologizing right after the shooting.

The following slide features screenshots of Lanez texting Megan to apologize for shooting her.

“I know u prolly never gone to talk to me again But I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. And I was just too drunk. None the less s**t never should have happened and I can’t change what [I] did. I just feel horrible,” he wrote.

Read more of the evidence Megan Thee Stallion’s team released from the Tory Lanez trial and how Amber Rose brought MAGA to the social media melee after the flip!