Court Case

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Evidence That Convicted Tory Lanez

Case CLOSED: Megan Thee Stallion’s Lawyers Release ‘Overwhelming Evidence’ That Convicted Tory Lanez As He Becomes Republicans’ Paltry Petite Poster Child

Published on May 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Tory Lanez fan club grew from artists facing similar charges and allegations to miscellaneous MAGA politicians jumping on the bandwagon. However, Megan Thee Stallion’s attorneys released receipts of “overwhelming evidence” that earned the cantankerous Canadian a 10-year sentence for shooting her.

Megan Thee Stallion x Tory Lanez
Source: Savion Washington/Greg Doherty

Tory Lanez’s (real name Daystar Peterson) team turned concern about his recent stabbing into a campaign, curiously claiming his innocence based on supposed “new evidence.” Instead of making claims in press conferences, Megan Thee Stallion’s (real name Megan Pete) lawyers pulled up with a whole PowerPoint presentation. Complex reports her legal team released “Overwhelming Evidence of Mr. Peterson’s Guilt,” laying out the legal and forensic facts that convinced a judge and jury of his guilt.

The 30-slide dossier makes all incriminating information plain enough for all the armchair attorneys who got their degrees from Law & Order marathons. The first section, titled “Daystar Peterson Admitted to Shooting Megan Pete,” includes a transcript of a call from jail where Tory admitted fault to her former best friend, Kelsey Harris. He blamed the incident, where Kelsey said he assaulted her as well, on the fact the he was “just so f**king drunk” and “didn’t understand what the f*** was going on.” screenshots of messages Lanez sent apologizing right after the shooting.

The following slide features screenshots of Lanez texting Megan to apologize for shooting her.

“I know u prolly never gone to talk to me again But I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. And I was just too drunk. None the less s**t never should have happened and I can’t change what [I] did. I just feel horrible,” he wrote.

Read more of the evidence Megan Thee Stallion’s team released from the Tory Lanez trial and how Amber Rose brought MAGA to the social media melee after the flip!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity Court Cases Court Case For Your Information megan thee stallion Newsletter Tory Lanez

1 2Next page »

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

Lil Nas X Arrested, Hospitalized For Reported Possible Overdose While Wandering In Underwear

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close