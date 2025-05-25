Angela Bassett Talks 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning'
‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Exclusive: Angela Bassett Talks Pivotal Presidential Role, THAT Stressful Scene With Tom Cruise, Her Legendary Legacy & More
One thing about Angela Bassett, she’s going to deliver an amazing performance whether she’s Queen of Wakanda, transcendent Rock Goddess Tina Turner or the prominent wife of a world-changing revolutionary.
This time around, she’s former CIA Director Erika Sloane who’s now President of the U.S. in a chaotic world on the brink of collapse while super spy Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) literally races against the clock (and an advanced rogue AI) to do the impossible.
Check out the trailer below:
In a series of heart-stopping scenes, Bassett is forced to make critical decisions with the fate of the millions of lives on the line.
But if there were anyone we’d trust with this responsibility, it’s Bassett, who opened up about playing empowered women role in a cover interview with Ebony.
“The representation is needed,” she said. “It should not be impossible to be seen. I feel incredibly blessed. Not lucky, blessed with the roles that I’ve been able to portray on screen and stage.”
At 66, the Oscar-nominated actress is just as radiant as ever with head-turning looks at this year’s star-studded Met Gala and Mission Impossible press tour where she kept her foot firmly planted on our necks.
While promoting the film in New York, she was joined by her doting husband of 30 years, Courtney B. Vance, who showed these young whippersnappers how to support your successful wife without dimming her shine.
Coincidentally, Vance has a summer blockbuster of his own (Lilo & Stitch) that released the same day as his wife’s blockbuster film—the #1 Action movie in the world.
We caught up with the legendary actress to talk her dueling summer blockbuster, pivotal presidential role, legendary legacy, and more in our interview below:
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is now playing in theaters everywhere!
