Don’t Get Tricked: Donald Trump Commutes Larry Hoover Federal Sentence, Pardons NBA Youngboy

Source: SAUL LOEB

If they gave awards for political theater, the Trump administration would have gotten EGOTs twice over with the amount of Tubi-level productions that it has made over the course of two terms.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, Trump has commuted the federal life sentence of Larry Hoover, one of Chicago’s most infamous and murderous gangsters, also the founder of the Gangster Disciples. Hoover, now 74 years old, has spent almost 30 years in prison following a 1997 conviction on federal charges. At the time, Hoover was already serving a 200-year sentence for the 1973 murder of a 19-year-old street rival, but federal prosecutors charged Hoover with continuing to order murders and sell drugs from behind prison walls. He was given 6 life sentences for those crimes.

Trump’s commutation only affects Hoover’s federal sentencing; he still faces the remainder of his 200-year Illinois state sentence, but he will be eligible for parole based on the time he’s already served. His family was thrilled, to say the least.

It’s overwhelming,” wife Winndye Hoover said. “It’s a long time coming, and we just want to hope it go all the way through.” “He deserves redemption,” son Larry Hoover Jr. said. “He deserves a second chance at being a part of this community, and he can be a benefit to this community if they want him to be a benefit to this community.”

While many are thrilled to see Hoover get a chance to come home, the discourse in response to Trump’s decision is cynical at best.

Perhaps even more inexplicable than the Hoover commutation is Trump’s decision to pardon rapper NBA Youngboy after he was sentenced to two years for gun-related charges, according to The Independent.

The prevailing explanation is that Trump is making these moves in hopes of ingratiating himself more deeply with Black people in general, but Black male voters specifically. While talk of Black men supporting the MAGA agenda has been ongoing since the 2020 election, Trump is going to have to do a lot more than help a gangster and a rapper if he wants more Black men to carry his water.