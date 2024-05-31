#FlexExcellence

It’s that lavish time of year where drippy high schoolers FLEX ON US LOWLY PEASANTS with extravagant prom ‘fits, luxurious vehicles, and dazzling photoshoots that elevate the age-old event while stirring up starry-eyed hysteria across social media.

This year, in our annual reminder of how fast life is moving, several celebrity kids including Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ daughters, Mercy Miller, Adore and Angel Bryant, and more stepped out for the prom.

Combs’ twin daughters with the late Kim Porter, D’Lila and Jessie Combs, attended their prom in matching black gowns with tiered tulle skirts and glittering embellishments.

Elsewhere, his 17-year-old daughter Chance accompanied Chlöe and Halle Bailey‘s younger brother, Branson, 18, to their prom, just months after Essence reported they were dating.

Branson’s big sisters, Chloe and Halle, also commented on the photos, leaving a flurry of emojis showing just how happy they are for their baby brother. Their older sister, Ski, also commented on the pictures, writing, “🥹🥹🥹😍😍😍 so beautiful branman!!!”

https://x.com/teamchloxhalle/status/1796528666085879865

Master P‘s son Mercy Miller, who recently committed to the University of Houston with a bright future in basketball, looked sharp in his suit before stepping out to prom.

RHOP star Gizelle Bryant and her ex-husband Pastor Jamal Bryant reunited to send off their twin daughters, Angel and Adore, to their second prom.

How do you feel about the luxurious prom era? Do you think your parents would’ve rented a luxury vehicle for you to flex with? Would you rather rent horses or helicopters? What’s your fave prom flex of 2024? Tell us down below and enjoy the most extravagant prom flexes of 2024 on the flip.