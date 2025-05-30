Entertainment

Tamar Braxton Uncovers Deception In 'Caught In The Act: Double Life'

Whew Chile, The Deception! Tamar Braxton Uncovers Shady Shenanigans In Sneak Peek At New MTV Series ‘Caught In The Act: Double Life’

Published on May 30, 2025

Will you be watching?

Scandalous shenanigans are afoot in Caught in the Act: Double Life–the latest installment in the Caught in the Act franchise–which delivers the high-stakes investigations, juicy reveals, and messy confrontations fans expect with a fresh focus on exposing secret lives across various relationships.

Hosted by Grammy-nominated singer, reality star, and mess enthusiast Tamar Braxton, Caught in the Act: Double Life follows suspicious individuals as they uncover hidden lives led by their loved ones.

Armed with cutting-edge technology and covert surveillance, Braxton and her elite team of specialists utilize every asset in their arsenal to crack the case and catch those leading a double life red-handed.

Check out the sneak peek below:

Following their investigation, a pulse-pounding sting operation forces the double-lifer to confront their deceit and reveal the shocking truth behind their dual identities.

In the end, the double-lifer faces a life-altering decision: which life is ultimately worth living? For the lovers of quality MESS, this is the one!

Booked and busy with multiple shows and a tour, Braxton teased the ‘spicy’ series in a recent post on Instagram.

“It’s going DOWN after my sister @tamiroman show #caughtintheact on June 3rd… My show #caughtintheactdoublelife is the sister show and just as SPICY and HOT and FUNNY!! Get this double dose of sister love starting June 3rd on @mtv ❤️❤️”

Caught in the Act: Double Life is executive produced by Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Alissa Horowitz, Daniel Wiener, Jamail Shelton, and Rich Allen for Antoinette Media.

Tolani Holmes and John Varela serve as executive producers with supervising producer Jarrad Galano for MTV.

The explosive spinoff premieres Tuesday, June 3rd at 9 pm ET/PT on MTV!

