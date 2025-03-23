Celebrity News

Kandi Burruss Reacts To Messy Tamar Braxton Interview Question

Kandi Burruss Calls Tamar Braxton A ‘Clown’ For Old Lady Gang Shade, Tamar Pettily Posts Viral Vocals Video

Published on March 23, 2025

Haven’t Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton beefed long enough? Tamar certainly doesn’t think so, after Kandi called her a “clown” amid a viral business-bashing video resurfacing.

Kandi Burruss x Tamar Braxton

Source: Michael Simon/Derek White / GettyDuring an interview with ET‘s Brice Sander Kandi discussed her time on RHOA and producing Othello on Broadway with Denzel Washington. She also discussed the reality TV spinoff about her family restaurant, Kandi & the Gang. The series focused on launching and running the Old Lady Gang soul food spot. Bravo cancelled the show, but Kandi revealed that she might reboot it on another network. Then things went left when Sander asked if she would welcome Tamar as a special guest on the series.

Kandi wasn’t having it and she went off! The former Xscape singer swiftly shut down the shady invitation to rehash her relationship and “clowns” trying to keep the beef going.

“You will not be bringing her in my interview. I’m not playing games with clowns. I’m not about to be in the circus with [her]…never again,” Kandi quickly clapped back.

Kandi clearly wasn’t feeling the question, but Sander asked what we all wanted to know.  Tamar’s opinion on Old Lady Gang had everyone talking after a video of her slamming the restaurant resurfaced. In the viral clip, she dragged the Atlanta eatery and its reputation for “nasty” food.

“Nobody has yet to say how nasty Old Lady Gang is. That’s a known thing here in Atlanta. Nobody is saying ‘yo, where we going to go eat? Let’s go to Old Lady Gang,'” the baby Braxton said.

“Nobody is saying, B***h where we going to eat? B***h let’s go to Old Lady Gang WHO? Let’s just be honest, is we being honest? I’m just being honest,” she continued.

In February, Tamar cleared the air about the 3-year-old video and claimed there should be no smoke after all this time.

“It was a three-year-old video. I don’t know how it came to see the light of day. I don’t really give a sh*t. I wish everybody well, I’m not into drama anymore,” the more mature Tamar said about the situation.

At the time of the video, Tamar and Kandi dragged each other about everything from their relationships to singing voices after their men got into an argument.

Now, it seems like all bets are off after Kandi’s “circus” shade got Tamar back to her post-and-delete shenanigans. The Love & War singer posted a clip of Kandi singing with the caption: “[clown emoji] on fire.”

So much for moving on from the messiness. Do you think Kandi will keep that same energy or let Tamar have the last word?

