Prayers Up: ‘The Wire’ Actor Tray Chaney’s Son In Critical Condition After Being Thrown 300 Feet In Georgia Tornado

Fans are sending prayers to The Wire actor, Tray Chaney, who revealed on Instagram that a tornado struck his Henry County, Ga., home, throwing his son nearly the length of a football field. Chaney shared that the 18-year-old is now in the ICU, fighting for his life.



Chaney, who had just spent time with his The Wire co-star Felicia “Snoop” Pearson at V-103 Atlanta, posted a somber video in front of what remained of his home in the Laurel Creek subdivision.

“I lost my house, I lost everything in it,” he said in the video shared Thursday. “Thank God I’m still living, I survived the tornado, but my son—he survived…,”Chaney began before fighting through tears. “I’m doing a video right now to let y’all know, cherish life as much as you can. “ […] “I wish I could replace the pain with my son,” he said. “I wish he was the one doing the video and I was still in ICU.

He added that he found his phone in the rubble but lost everything else in the tornado. He also detailed the moment that the tornado hit.

“My son was thrown 300 feet, I was sitting on my bed and I heard the wind and I felt everything.”

Tray Chaney Released A Statement Detailing The Tornado

In a separate statement posted on his Instagram, Chaney detailed the harrowing moments when the tornado hit his home.

“I was unconscious with my face in the mud with parts of my house on top of me,” Chaney shared. “I woke up in a panic, crawled from under my house screaming my son’s name out.”

The actor says it was his neighbors who ultimately found his 18-year-old son, Malachi Chaney, nearly 300 feet away in the woods, critically injured.

“Malachi is in the hospital fighting, and me and my wife have not and will not leave his side,” Chaney said. “I can’t get myself together right now—I wish it was me that was in ICU rather than him.”

With a knot on his head and vomiting from his own injuries, Chaney said what he endured pales in comparison to his son’s condition:

“His injuries are much more worst.”

11Alive reports that Malachi remains in critical condition with multiple injuries, including broken ribs and a fractured facial bone.

This story is still developing.