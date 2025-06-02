Lick Back Bardi Makes Stefon Diggs Romance Instagram-Official After Outing Offset For Not Seeing Their Kids

Cardi B has officially moved on from Offset, letting the world know her new man is here to stay.

Source: Elsa

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has finally made her relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs Instagram-official, which comes just a few days after she slammed her ex for not seeing or supporting their children.

Cardi surprised fans by featuring the New England Patriots wide receiver in a series of pictures posted to Instagram Sunday, June 1. While the main photo of the post shows Cardi posing alone in a black thong swimsuit, the next slide shows the couple happily cuddled up on the deck of a yacht, which was taken during their Memorial Day celebration in Miami last weekend.

In another slide, Cardi included footage of her twerking on Diggs in the same swimsuit, with both stars smiling as the NFL star smacked her copious cakes.

The rapper also shared photos displaying massive bouquets of red roses and giant teddy bears, which were seemingly gifted to her from Diggs.

“Chapter 5 ……Hello Chapter six,” she wrote in the caption.

In another photo, Cardi lounges nude in the fur Stefon Diggs wore to the Met Gala.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs first sparked dating rumors in February when they were spotted partying in New York City together. Not long after, they spent Valentine’s Day together, but they continued to keep a low profile in public. Months later, the pair made their first public appearance in May, sitting side-by-side at Madison Square Garden for an NBA playoff game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks.

As the “WAP” rapper enjoys her blossoming new romance, she’s still embroiled in a messy divorce from her estranged husband, Offset. Together, the exes share three kids: Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 8 months, but Cardi claimed on Friday that the rapper has only seen their youngest child a handful of times since her birth.

“[Offset] has seen Blossom only like five times,” Cardi claimed during a space conversation on X, as BOSSIP reported this weekend. “I said you can see my kids in my house…I want my daughter to feel the love of her dad. He hasn’t seen his kids since March.”

Of course, no one is more locked into Cardi’s social media activity than Offset. He seemingly reacted to his estranged wife making her new boo Instagram-official with a couple of now-deleted tweets, essentially calling their relationship a publicity stunt.

The Migos alum wrote, “good role out n PR” before posting a GIF of a basketball player throwing the ball along with text that says, “TODAY I PASS.”

While Cardi hasn’t responded to Offset’s claims that her new relationship is part of an album rollout, it looks like Diggs did. In what seems to be a response to Offset “passing” Cardi to him, the NFL star posted a picture of him catching a football on his Instagram Story, proving he’s more than happy to take it from here.