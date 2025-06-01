‘I Want You To Die’: Cardi B Crashes Out After Offset Requests Spousal Support Amid Messy Divorce Drama

Source: Prince Williams

Cardi B and Offset are still settling the details of their messy, drawn-out divorce proceedings, and the Migos rapper’s latest money move has really fired her up.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Offset has requested an unspecified amount in spousal support from his estranged wife in an amended response to her request for a divorce. Amid the news hitting the net, Cardi took to X to get some things off her chest about her soon-to-be ex-husband.

“I want you to die, but I want you to die f**king slow, n***a,” she said. “I want you to die slow in the bed and while you die, n***a, you gotta think of me.”

Cardi B Accuses Offset Of Not Seeing Their Children In Months: “He Stood Up My Kids Three Times”

Cardi also revealed that she did not petition for child support for the three children she shares with the rapper— Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 8 months—in an effort to speed up the dissolution of their relationship.

“I didn’t ask for no child support because I want to be done with this marriage,” Cardi said. “I feel like I’m tied up.”

However, she did clarify that foregoing child support was not part of a plan to keep Offset from being involved in their children’s lives.

“Kiari is allowed to see my kids. [There] is not one day that he’s not allowed to see my kids,” she said. “He stood up my kids three times. He has seen Blossom only like five times. And I’ve been trying to save your face, but for you, stop playing—saying that I don’t be seeing my f**king kids.”

Cardi alleges that the last time the rapper spent time with their children was in March when she took them to celebrate the 9th birthday of their brother Kody, whom Offset shares with his former partner Oriel Jamie.

“My house is always open for you to see my kids, and you still haven’t seen them,” she said. “You asking for spousal support because I’m trying to take the kids from you? The kids is always open to see you. It’s not my fault you don’t want to fly to New York. You talk to the kids almost every single day. You call the kids almost every single day. I allow you to talk to the kids every single day. If I allow you to talk to the kids, why would I not allow you to see the kids?”

The timing of Offset’s filing seems eerily close to the first public appearance of Cardi and her rumored NFL boo, Stefon Diggs. The pair popped out to watch the New York Knicks take on the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden while making a cute courtside moment. It seems Offset moonwalked his way to the courthouse shortly thereafter.

Though he claimed to be “happy for her,” Cardi alleges that the “Bad and Boujee” rapper has tried to intervene in her newfound happiness. She’s accused him of sending revenge porn to Diggs, harassing her via texts and phone calls and deliberately holding up their divorce proceedings. Cardi filed to end their marriage in August 2024, right before announcing she was pregnant with their third child.