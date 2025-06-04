Here We Go Again: Legally Armed Black Woman Shot By Houston Deputies Banging On Her Door

Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

It appears that the failings of the Louisville Metro Police Department have taught other law enforcement agencies absolutely nothing in the wake of Breonna Taylor’s unnecessary shooting death in 2020.

Twenty-eight-year-old Eboni Pouncy was sitting on the couch at her friend’s apartment at 2 a.m. on the morning of February 3 when a knock came at the door. According to ABC 13, that knock was from two Harris County, Texas, sheriff’s deputies who were called because a neighbor called to report a break-in. Prior to the deputies’ arrival, Pouncy’s unnamed friend had forgotten her keys, and the ladies broke a window in order to get inside the apartment.

Body camera footage from the scene shows deputies banging on the door while saying, “Sheriff’s office,” but Pouncy claims she heard no such thing.

We got into the house. We were watching TV. There was a knock at the door at that time, and I got up, and I grabbed my gun, and I went to go greet who was ever at the door,” Pouncy told ABC 13‘s Eyewitness News.

That same body camera footage also shows deputies yelling for Pouncy to drop her firearm, then immediately begin firing. Five of their rounds struck Pouncy, including two to her chest.

When asked why she went to the door carrying a weapon, Pouncy gave a reasonable answer:

“Because the window was broken, and I believed I was taking a safety precaution at that time of night, and so I was just trying to do the right thing,” she replied.

Pouncy said that even with five bullet wounds in her, she walked herself downstairs when ordered by the deputies.

Ubiquitous civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing Pouncy in a lawsuit and alleging that his client has permanent injuries, including nerve damage, drop foot, and severe psychological trauma. He also alleges violations of her Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights, and faults Harris County for policies and training practices that failed to meet constitutional and professional standards.

“What happened to Eboni Pouncy is a horrifying example of the dangers Black Americans face when interacting with law enforcement,” said Attorney Ben Crump in a statement sent to BOSSIP. “Eboni was lawfully inside her friend’s apartment, posed no threat, and never had the chance to understand what was happening before she was shot five times by deputies. We must hold these deputies and the department that empowered them accountable.” “This is not just about two deputies, it’s about a department that trained them to respond with violence instead of restraint,” added attorney Devon Jacob. “We are seeking justice not only for Eboni but to change the dangerous practices that put lives at risk every day.”

As a result of her injuries from the shooting, Pouncy has to use a walker to get around, which makes taking care of her one-year-old daughter that much more difficult.

Crump says that he and his colleagues are exploring legal options on Pouncy’s behalf. We will continue to follow this case and provide updates as it progresses.