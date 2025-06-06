‘Somebody’s Son’ Exclusive Clip: Chadd Spends The Night With Jasmine

Modern dating gets a dose of Mama’s wisdom in OWN’s latest unscripted series, Somebody’s Son, and BOSSIP’s got another exclusive clip.

Inspired by the viral #SomebodysSon hashtag that took social media by storm, the series brings the online celebration of Black love to the screen, following three single, successful Black men as they search for their forever person. In Somebody’s Son, however, these bachelors won’t be navigating their romantic journeys alone; their mothers are coming along for the ride.

Each man is introduced to four accomplished and discerning women, all of whom have high expectations and no intention of settling for anything less than real love. As the sparks start to fly, the women are hit with a twist: not only will the men’s mothers be involved in the process, they’ll also be living in the same house throughout the experience, watching, advising and sometimes stirring the pot.

With competitive challenges, heartfelt moments and a few inevitable clashes, Somebody’s Son explores the age-old question: Does a mother really know best when it comes to love? As the bachelors and their moms form opinions, test connections and navigate disagreements, the power ultimately lies in the hands of the women, who make it clear they’re not just there to be chosen, but to see if these men are truly worthy of them.

Full of emotional depth, surprising twists and plenty of mama drama, Somebody’s Son is more than a dating show—it’s a celebration of Black love, family dynamics and the journey to finding someone who truly fits.

About The Cast

Joshua – a 28-year-old NFL Free Agent, and his aunt Oma, a nurse who has been Josh’s primary mother figure, look for a chill and ambitious partner. Joshua’s potential matches are Lexi, a tech marketing manager; Martha, a nurse; Chambriel, a mortgage broker; and Tamerras, a news producer.

James – a 29-year-old cybersecurity engineer, and his mother, Charlease, a founder/managing partner, desire a traditional relationship. James’ potential matches include Bre’Von, an HR manager; Chisom, an IT consultant; Sabranae, a property manager; and Alyssia, a digital marketing coordinator.

Chadd – a 30-year-old SEC financial reporting analyst, and his mother Katina, a cosmetologist and minister, seek a woman of faith who’s ready to start a family. Chadd’s potential matches include Miranda, a corporate HR professional; Loren, a hair stylist and salon owner; Jasmine, an esthetician; and Paige, a business analyst and sports broadcaster.

Somebody’s Son Exclusive Clip

In Saturday’s episode, we see that Chadd and Jasmine are clearly vibing. During their date, Chadd reminds her that the journey is a “competition” with three other women still in the mix. But Jasmine doesn’t flinch.

“It is a competition, but I like you—we’re compatible,” she replies, pointing out their undeniable chemistry and sexual tension.

After exchanging a few kisses, Chadd slips her a note asking if she’d like to come to his room.

Jasmine flips the script, suggesting instead that he spend the night with her, even though the other ladies’ rooms are nearby.

“I’m confident about myself,” she says. “I’m not worried about nobody else. I believe in what me and Chadd have.



