A Royal Clapback: Candiace Dillard-Bassett Defends Meghan Markle After Viral Pregnancy Video Awakens The Karens

Source: Kayla Oaddams/Craig Barritt

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard-Bassett is letting the Karens know that their hate towards the Duchess of Sussex is old, racist and tired.

Her royal clapback comes in the wake of the vitriol being hurled at Meghan Markle, who celebrated her daughter Princess Lilibet’s 4th birthday by posting a video from her labor and delivery room. In the clip, she and Prince Harry are seen dropping it low to the viral “Baby Momma Dance Song” while awaiting the arrival of their little girl. Though many loved the moment, the Karens were awakened and took the opportunity to belittle the Duchess…as usual.

Well, Candiace was not having it. She took to Instagram to let the girls know that the time is now to check the nastiness at the door when it comes to Black mothers.

“This is my belly—lumpy, uneven, stretched and swollen—hooked up to a fetal monitor under a loose birth gown,” she said. “No designer tailoring. No soft lighting. No choreographed PR moment. Just a real body doing miraculous work.”

She continued,

“So when I see yet again the internet twisting itself into knots to disprove the humanity of a Black woman’s motherhood—suggesting her stomach was “towels,” her child an illusion, her joy a lie—I’m reminded that misogynoir has no expiration date. This obsession with policing how we show up in the world…how we carry our babies, how we carry our joy, how we carry ourselves—isn’t about truth. It’s about control.

Love to see her standing up for her fellow swirl sister! Meghan was forced to turn the comments off on her adorable post and on her Instagram as a whole due to the hateful comments left by sun-resistant Brits who remain bothered by her existence. Sadly, their American counterparts also seem committed to tearing the Duchess down, going as far as claiming she was never even pregnant at all.