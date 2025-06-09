Really, Really? Brittany Renner Reveals She Secretly Married Kevin Gates, Divorced Him 52 Days Later

Brittany Renner refuses to remove us from the group chat, and now she’s revealed that she and Kevin Gates got a super speedy divorce after secretly tying the knot.

Source: Leon Bennett

While sitting down for an interview with 92.3 LA’s Bootleg Kev during BET Awards weekend, the newest Basketball Wife broke the news about their current relationship with a quick lesson about divorce in the Muslim faith.

“We got married April 6 and divorced May 28th,” she explained. “There’s a 90 day waiting period in Islam where it’s basically you have 90 days to see if you’re pregnant because he would be responsible right? And then also in those 90 days, it’s for reconciliation because Allah wants you to stay married. During those 90 days, you are not to entertain anybody romantically.”

She continued,

“What I will say is that Islam has made my life easier even with this transition and, you know, things changing. Honestly, I don’t think anybody gets married to not stay married. So, my biggest thing for me is that it’s a nice 90-day reset for focusing on myself and pouring into myself. What I also will add is that I followed my heart and that’s more than what most people can say in this world and I have no shame about that.”

Well, ok.

The couple that no one asked for was all heart eyes during their short-lived union, and it’s not clear what, ultimately, led to their split. We have a sneaky suspicion that the reality TV cameras were rolling and the answers will be revealed over on VH1. Seeing as how Kevin had so many words for Savannah James, one has to wonder if Renner failed to be “d**ked out” about him.

Nonetheless, the Gates and Renner saga seems to be over for now. Alhamdulillah to that!

Source: Leon Bennett