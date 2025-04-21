Kevin Gates Delulu Doubles Down That Savannah James Should Treat LeBron ‘Like White Women,’ King & Queen Quickly Put ‘Peasant’ In His Place

Nobody asked Kevin Gates about the kind of wife LeBron James needs, but he told us anyway, saying that Savannah James is a “b***h” and a “warden” who should be “d**ked out” like “white women.” Now both Lebron and Savannah have seemingly clapped back at the disrespect, amid social media gathering Gates by the grill.

After more than 20 years with one of the best to ever play, Savannah James exemplifies the ultimate WAG. Still, Kevin Gates thinks he knows better and offered some unsolicited and out-of-pocket advice.

The rapper hopped on Instagram Live to share a problematic PSA about the power couple, saying he would never want to trade places with LeBron because Savannah isn’t thirsty enough on the sidelines. What in the freaky frog Freaky Friday is going on here?







Kevin Gates Disses Savannah James With Comparison To Groupies

Gates complained that the mother of three isn’t “d**ked out” like “white women” groupies. Listen, if that’s how you feel about Bron, or if groupies are your biggest goal in life, say it with your chest! That projection isn’t Savannah’s problem.

“I don’t like the way Savannah look at LeBron. I like the way them white women look at LeBron. Like, when as soon as he walked out there, they just be like, ‘Oh oh oh.’ They be d**ked out,” Gates said.

The “2 Phones” rapper took it even further by calling Savannah by her name and implying she’s an angry Black woman. Who you calling a “b***h?” This should’ve stayed in the group chat.

“But it’s like I noticed when he go do the handshake with the main player on his team, which is that, it’s like ‘You act like I’m bothering you, b***h. Like, I’m the greatest player in the world—one of them … And I’m in the playoffs, and you act like the warden of the jail. Like, you came here to police me. Like, you not d**ked out like these white women just d**ked about me in here,'” he continued with the fanfiction.

First of all, watch your mouth! Somebody with sense might applaud the seemingly happy couple staying together since they were high school sweethearts. And then there’s a guy who told the world he did a lot more than just kiss his cousin, even after he found out they’re related.

Gates explained that he came for the couple out of love, but this is a weird way to show it.

“When I’ve been around that dude, that dude just his spirit so loving and giving like. I just couldn’t do it. it hurt me to see that,” he concluded. “Man, you dive on the floor behind that n***a man.”

Gates said people would hate him for his opinions, and that might be the only accurate thing he said that whole time. Social media doesn’t play about Savannah, and the comments came for the rapper’s tatted neck.

Shouldn’t Gates be too busy with juggling his own wife, Dreka Gates, and soft-launching with Brittany Renner to worry about anybody else’s relationship?

But if Dreka likes it, we love it!

